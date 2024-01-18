Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF loan deals for Newcastle United – The latest embarrassing nonsense

Newcastle United to get January loan deals from other clubs with Saudi Arabia PIF part ownership?

Yes, that is now back in focus.

A new media report has seen claims that certain players in the Saudi Pro League, at clubs where Saudi Arabia PIF have 75% ownership, could move to Newcastle United on loan deals in this January 2024 window.

This Chronicle report highlighting two players at Saudi Arabia PIF clubs of particular ‘interest’…

‘Ruben Neves

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has frequently been linked with a move to Newcastle, despite only signing for Al Hilal last summer. The rumours increased after Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban, which was confirmed back in October…Neves could be an option worth revisiting on a loan basis if the club looks to strengthen midfield.’

This is just nonsense.

Ruben Neves has said recently he is totally happy with life in Saudi Arabia on and off the pitch.

His team are top of the table and in the AFC Champions League, so why would they be letting their star midfielder leave on loan???

On top of that, recent excellent reporting elsewhere, has made it clear that any player who left the Premier League for the massive money offered in Saudi Arabia, would be absolutely crippled financially due to the tax implications if returning back to the UK in less than two years. This applying if coming back on loan as well. No doubt a massive factor in why Jordan Henderson is heading to Ajax and not an English club.

To still claim Ruben Neves could end up at St James’ Park this month is woeful.

However, it doesn’t come remotely close to this other claim in the Chronicle report…

‘Gabri Veiga

It came as somewhat of a surprise when Gabri Veiga left Celta Vigo to join Al Ahli last summer. The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with some in the Premier League.

Veiga was regarded as one of the brightest talents in La Liga before he moved to Saudi Arabia. While a permanent deal would not be cheap, a loan deal could be something Newcastle weigh up if the opportunity presents itself.’

This is sadly where we are at with modern media.

Newcastle United 100% simply can’t sign Gabri Veiga in January and play him for the second half of this season, to cover for the absence of Sandro Tonali.

Why so?

Well, Gabri Veiga has indeed been playing for Al Ahli (playing alongside Allan Saint-Maximin and others) after signing from Celta Vigo in a £35m deal on 25 August 2023.

However, before completing that move, Gabri Veiga played 17 minutes for Celta Vigo on 13 August 2023 in a 2-0 La Liga defeat to Osasuna.

FIFA rules state that no player can play for more than two different clubs in any one season, so when media are today claiming Newcastle United could sign Gabri Veiga this month and play him, it is simply not true. Veiga can’t play for Newcastle United or indeed any other Premier League side this season, as that would be a third club in the same season.

There are odd exceptions to this rule above BUT that only applies occasionally when it is a club in another country that has totally different timings with their league. So for example, the MLS which ran from February to October 2023, then their new season is again February to October 2024.

However, this very definitely doesn’t apply in this Gabri Veiga Newcastle United transfer story. The Premier League runs from August 2023 to May 2024 this season, the Saudi Pro League runs from… August 2023 to May 2024 this season, then for good measure, La Liga also runs August 2023 to May 2024 this season.

To make it even more embarrassing, the Chronicle also ran a story in November 2023, claiming Newcastle United could be set to sign Gabri Veiga in January 2024, to cover the absence of Tonali in the second half of this season.

Chronicle report – 3 November 2023:

‘Magpies ‘plan to revisit’ Gabri Veiga transfer after Tonali ban… Newcastle United are planning to revisit one of their summer targets following Sandro Tonali’s ten month ban from football.

The former Celta Vigo midfielder, who was also linked with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, opted to move to Saudi Arabia and join the PIF owned club.

Newcastle have already worked with Al Ahli to sanction the sale of Allan Saint-Maximin, a deal that had to be ratified by the Premier League. It’ll be more than likely a move for Veiga would come under further scrutiny given the ownership links between the two clubs and the need for the Magpies to comply with Financial Fair Play.’