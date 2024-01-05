News

SAFC issue official statement – Instructions to fans ahead of Sunderland v Newcastle United

It is Sunderland v Newcastle on Saturday.

The FA Cup doing what league situations haven’t managed to do since 2016, a north east derby.

On the eve of the match, SAFC releasing a statement to their fans ahead of the game.

Official SAFC statement to fans ahead of Sunderland v Newcastle United – 5 January 2024:

Sunderland embark on Emirates FA Cup action this weekend, as they host local rivals Newcastle United.

The fixture takes place at 12:45pm on Saturday 6 January 2024. Please review this important information ahead of matchday. Given the nature of this fixture, special measures are in place.

Accessing the stadium

Season Card and Part Season Card Holders with your usual seat (Phase 1)

Use your season card as usual on matchday. This applies to holders of plastic cards as well as digital passes.

Please note: If you have received a digital ticket titled ‘Sunderland v Newcastle’ in the lead-up to this game, please use this instead.

Season Card and Part Season Card Holders who selected a new seat (Phase 2)

If you have selected a new seat for this fixture, you will have received a digital pass in your selected seat. Please use this instead of your usual pass or card on matchday.

Frequent Match Purchasers (Phase 3)

A digital match ticket has been distributed to you for your selected seat. Please use this to access the stadium on matchday.

Turnstile Changes

Supporters issued with a digital ticket or season ticket with U27 as the assigned turnstile, please instead use any home turnstile to access the stadium.

Seasonal Car Park Passes

Green Car Park passes can be used as normal.

Please contact our ticketing team by emailing ticket.office@safc.com if you require further support.

Turnstile Opening

Turnstiles will be open from 11:15am.

If you would like to view further information on how to access the turnstiles using your digital season ticket, please click here.

Download your ticket before you travel

It is important to add your digital season ticket to your smart device (smartphone or smartwatch) prior to arriving at the Stadium of Light, as failure to do this in advance may delay you and other supporters when entering the stadium.

Upon receiving the email containing your digital season ticket, you should be able to add it to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay by following a few simple steps.

For further information on how to add your digital Season Ticket to your smart device (smartphone or smartwatch), please visit our video tutorials section.

Standard Road closures

Supporters are advised that several vehicle lockdowns have been implemented on matchdays at the Stadium of Light for the 2023-24 season.

The new measures, which are in agreement with the local Safety Advisory Group, will enhance supporter safety and allow crowds to successfully disperse following the full-time whistle before the roads reopen.

Vehicles will not be able to access the stadium site from 30 minutes prior to kick off until the fixture in question has started, with the stadium site once again locking down 30 minutes before the final whistle.

The roads will then reopen to vehicles wishing to depart or enter the stadium site once major crowds have dispersed. Vehicle’s in West Stand car parks will not be allowed to leave until at least one hour after the game for public safety and the police operation.

Our recommendation is to arrive early for this fixture, to avoid disruption.

Additional Road closures

Sheepfolds and Millenium Way will be locked down from 6am.

Kier Hardie Way will be closed from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Vaux Brewery Way will be closed from 7am.

Public Transport

Live updates from the Metro can be found here.

Park and Ride will operate from 11.15am with double the bus capacity.

Stadium Display

A display is planned within the stadium ahead of kick off, keep an eye out for coloured cards to form part of the display.

Lost Property

You contact us via our designated mailbox should you lose an item at the Stadium of Light. Click here to find out more.

Reusable Cups

The ONE Planet ONE Chance® Reusable Cup System encourages fans to return their cups to dedicated purple bins located throughout the stadium, ready for Event Cup Solutions’ on-site team to collect.

The three-year agreement will reduce the Club’s emissions and encourage sustainability at the Stadium of Light whilst raising funds for SAFC’s official charity partner, the Foundation of Light. 10% of the cups are currently incorrectly disposed of. We ask all supporters to please locate the correct purple bins for these cups and use them accordingly. Find out more information.

Click and Collect

Our click-and-collect system will also be available on bottled orders in the North and South stand. Supporters can use interactive screens to order collect immediately or at half time.

South Stand Ticket Checks

As a result of concerns raised by supporters in the South Stand there will be additional ticket checks in place for this match. The checks will be in place to ensure only South Stand ticket holders enter the South Stand concourse area at halftime. Supporters without a South stand ticket will be refused entry.

Supporters are requested to have their tickets ready for inspection when making their way onto the concourse.

Supporters are reminded that they must occupy the seat assigned to them on their ticket and that moving seats is a breach of ground regulations.

Sunderland AFC has stated its intention to apply to the Sports Ground Safety Authority to introduce licensed standing in the South Stand for the 2024-25 season. The enhanced ticket checks are being implemented in support of this intention.

Pre-match events

Ahead of kick-off, the families of knife crime victims will be present on pitch side with a speech delivered to supporters prior to the game getting under way.

Fan Zone

There is no fan zone at the Beacon of Light for this fixture.