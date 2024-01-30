News

Ryan Reynolds Newcastle United dream at an end

The Newcastle United dream is over for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The high profile Wrexham owners and the Welsh club’s fans were relishing the possibility of a home tie in the FA Cup fifth round against NUFC.

It would have been a media frenzy for sure, due to what has happened under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, plus the identity of who they would have been facing.

That dream looked very much on for 13 minutes on Monday night, as Andy Cannon gave Wrexham a shock lead against Blackburn when hammering home on 19 minutes.

However, 32 minutes on the clock and Blackburn equalised, by half-time it was all over, as Rovers held a 3-1 lead at the break. The scoring then completed on 59 minutes and the home side strolling into the last 16 of the FA Cup.

The Blackburn goals coming from Sammie Szmodics (2), Sam Gallagher and Sondre Tronstad.

The fifth round tie will take place at Ewood Park during the midweek of Wednesday 26 February.

The game will see Jon Dahl Tomasson up against former club Newcastle United, as the Rovers head coach spent the 1997-98 season at St James’ Park, where he scored four goals in 33 appearances.

Blackburn and Newcastle last met in the FA Cup during the 2018-19 season, with the Magpies winning the third round replay 4-2 at Ewood Park after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park.

The Blackburn v Newcastle fifth round match is one of only three where we know the two combatants for sure, as next week there are five fourth round replays to confirm the other last 16 matches.

Full FA Cup fifth round draw

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United

Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Liverpool v Watford or Southampton

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City v Maidstone United

Luton Town v Manchester City

All 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates

Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday 5 August 2023

Preliminary Round – Saturday 19 August 2023

First Round Qualifying – Saturday 2 September 2023

Second Round Qualifying – Saturday 16 September 2023

Third Round Qualifying – Saturday 30 September 2023

Fourth Round Qualifying – Saturday 14 October 2023

First Round Proper – Saturday 4 November 2023

Second Round Proper – Saturday 2 December 2023

Third Round Proper – Saturday 6 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 27 January 2024

Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 28 February 2024

Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024

Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024

The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)