Roll out the red carpet, the Mags are in town

How I spent my Saturday or The Hilarious Public Unravelling of Sunderland AFC by Jamie Edward Smith

I think we all knew from a long way off that this game was going to be massive. The first Tyne-Wear derby for eight years is enough, but Newcastle’s spectacular implosion of the past month or so, cranked things up a few notches.

Suddenly the inconvenience of a trip to Wearside became a threat to the very life of the season as a tired and out of sorts United would put their only remaining chance of silverware on the line in a derby we’d have won comfortably at just about any point in the last six years.

However, suddenly Sunderland were in a bit of form (6th in the Championship) and we were in a minor crisis having lost seven of the last eight and shipped goals with alarming ease.

At this point, as often in the past, I have to give enormous credit to Wor Flags, who seemed in despondent mood when it emerged that their hilarious redecoration of the former Black Cats bar (now renamed the Shola Ameobi suite I believe) had been pulled when photos emerged on social media. The mass outcry and nuclear levels of fewm this created amongst irate mackems saw Sunderland backtrack and claim to have no knowledge of black and white signage being put up in what is a regular home area of the ground.

For me this flipped the narrative. This could have been Sunderland galvanised and confident against a forlorn Newcastle, but the negative energy their fans created around this, and the overall concept of 6,000 of us occupying a full end of their ground, made it seem as though the mackems were the side in chaos. I don’t know if this filtered through to the team, but I certainly felt better about things as I made my way to St James for half eight.

Me and the lads got a bit of a shock as we made out way up to Strawberry Place to discover the queue was winding round the corner and we were opposite Bar Loco by the time we got to the back of it. The fact that person or persons unknown seemed to have sneaked a flask of Jack Daniels along helped the queue go down quicker, but it was a marvellous and unadvertised surprise to see that the club had provided water and cereal bars at the end of the queue and, best by far, a spanking new black and white scarf, which would help with the visuals no end but was particularly useful to me after I had swapped my own scarf with a local fan in Dortmund.

Again, I have to hand out credit to the club and the police, although the bus trek to Wearside felt like a long haul (down the A1, unlike the Felling bypass as I remember from days gone by) the organisation was spot on, getting all fans to the game efficiently and in good time to be greeted by well stocked and well staffed bars. I reckon it was about half ten that we arrived at the dark place, and much as I didn’t like spending money at SAFC, the pre-match nerves demanded a few beers.

This was where the first slight agitation occurred. This was basically motorway service rules, we were stuck here and if you want a drink you have to pay the prices, with £6.50 the going rate for a 500ml bottle of Carling or cider.

However, a close look at the price list revealed that it was a canvas posted over the top of the original one, with reports from one area where the canvas has come down revealing that SAFC had boosted prices by £2 just for us.

An unpleasant bit of opportunistic fleecing from the club we keep getting told (by them) are the good guys, the people’s club etc. It didn’t stop the bars selling out though, and when we went to a sparse looking kiosk for one last drink they were riffling through the cupboards looking for anything to sell, meaning we ended up with cans of pornstar martinis as the last stiffener pre kick off.

I wonder if there was fleecing going on beyond the treatment of the Mags though, as making our way into the ground earlier we had caught sight of the first examples of the flag display initiated by their fan group “The Spirit of 37”. It looked as though people had kept sheets of red and silver Christmas wrapping and were waving them around (along with various fists and fingers) as we were shepherded past home areas on leaving the buses (incidentally, it’s utterly baffling to me that mackems were at the ground so early just to gasp at away fans. We didn’t have a choice but to turn up with two hours+ to spare but there were mobs of them there just milling about pointlessly).

Anyway, with the atmosphere building for the game the full magnificence of this display was revealed. One stand with a red and silver chevron effect that looked like yer nana’s Christmas tree, one spelling out the word “Wearside” in a lettering that looked like it had been scrawled on a primary school desk by a six year old and cards giving a red and white striped effect.

Social media posts later revealed that some of these had been recycled from Remembrance Day displays and some probing questioning from home fans prompted SO37 to put out a snarky statement announcing their disbanding. I’m not experienced enough in this sort of organisation to say whether the incredible £17k (including ten grand from the owner…) they raised from fans was valid for the display they got, but it’s a knocking bet that the underwhelming element was a direct result of their anti-Newcastle tifo being denied, and undoubtedly a huge factor in SO37 taking their ball home. I mean. if you can’t use your platform to slag off the mags, what are you supposed to do with it, support Sunderland? Another example of classic SMB behaviour laid out before the nation.

Anyhow, there was now a game to be had and obviously the place was bristling. My big question here was: would Newcastle show the class our team undoubtedly has and make the gulf between the sides obvious, even with confidence a bit on the low side, or would the mackems be able to capitalise on our recent woes and their home advantage. I am happy to report that this was swiftly and emphatically answered.

Sunderland did not have the ball in the first half. They kicked off, had it taken off them and within two minutes Sean Longstaff had the first opportunity, with his header from Trippier’s cross forcing the goalie into a point blank save. The mackems kept trying to play out from the back and their manager would never react to the fact that our high press was in full effect as they kept trying to get out of their own half and we repeatedly took it off them.

I was unsure whether Trippier’s return would be a positive ahead of the lively Livramento, but he was outstanding, clearly marshalling the troops throughout. The link up with Almiron was back working and they used this to create Longstaff’s second opportunity, fired narrowly over as he met it first time at the front post. Miggy also looked much improved and his dispossession of Vince Clarke was followed by a perfectly weighted through ball for Isak to run onto. This was to be the first glance of Brian Bollards, the Sunderland defender who would have a considerable role to play in this game. Isak was through on goal but Bollards tussled and tugged at him, leaning on his right side as Isak moved the ball to his left until the standard brand of clumsy, League One style defending knocked the Swede over. This was outside the box but would have been a red for Bollards had it been seen as the foul it was. Nothing was given and the mackem centre half had a five minute reprieve…

The best sight of this half had been Joelinton barging through despairing Sunderland challenges on several occasions. This time he took matters entirely into his own hands, playing a neat one-two with Bruno on halfway before steaming into their box while three of their nondescript clodhoppers either couldn’t touch him or wouldn’t dare. Joe smashed the ball in towards the waiting Isak but Bollards slid in to smash it into the top corner, either aware of the strikers lingering threat or just rightly panning one in out of shame that he’s ended up playing for Sunderland. I think we’d all forgot what a feeling it is to score against them on their own ground and the celebration was just tremendous. You also felt, objectively speaking, that to create an upset they would have to score first, so this development would have a big impact on the potential result.

Between the goal and half time we swarmed all over them and it felt like the game could be put to bed. This was almost achieved in the final seconds as Bruno’s outstanding ball over the top landed for Almiron to volley first time, but he shinned it a bit and it bounced past the post.

With no beer available, this led to the nerves building up over half time. We had been utterly dominant but clear cut chances were few, would we regret not going in with a bigger margin? I allowed thoughts of past derbies where leads had been taken and surrendered, even checking the situation around the replay. Then, it took 31 seconds of the second half for me to feel very silly about these doubts.

We had kick off but the first attack was cancelled out by an offside flag against Almiron. As I said, their manager had once again failed to identify that they couldn’t deal with our press, so Nigel Ekwah started blithering about with the ball, inviting Miggy to easily dispossess him. This was quite cathartic as the situation was identical to Almiron’s error against Forest where he wasted this chance and they went up the other end and scored. This time he squared firmly to Isak who smashed it into the top of the net. Absolute pandemonium, relief and a lesson to anyone who can’t get in your seat for the start of the second half. The mackems were done now surely.

I was all over the place celebrating but there was one small comedown. Joelinton’s injury that emerged at the end of the first period clearly hadn’t subsided and he departed before the restart, Lewis Miley getting a taste of derby action to add to this season’s impressive CV. We can only hope big Joe isn’t an addition to the long-term list, Miles surely set to remain against Man City before a two week break which could be critical in our squad recovering to something like full strength.

Having experienced recent pessimism, I allowed myself to think that a two goal cushion might well be game over given the obvious gulf between the teams. I was almost punished for such thoughts as Ekwah tried to immediately atone for his error with a vicious shot. Botman’s deflection took it away from Dubravka‘s dive but the keeper showed brilliant awareness to stick out a leg and boot it clear. Moments later Richard Pritchard had a shot that hit the bar, although replays showed Dubravka had it covered comfortably enough to withdraw his hand from the risk of conceding a corner.

United soon got things under control though and managed the game well, keeping the mackems pinned in, albeit without creating anything clear cut. At one point Bruno charged down yet another poxy attempt at playing out from the back and did his trademark gee up of the fans behind the goal. This was taken as the green light for another slice of strange and embarrassing behaviour.

Clive O’Nine had spent the entire first half doing a sterling job of keeping well away from Joelinton. I’m pretty sure at one point the Sunderland bench thought he was injured, but O’Nine was actually just signalling to see if he could get a table to hide under. He is perhaps fortunate that in the mish mash of home kits worn on the day, it was Sunderland that turned out in the dark shorts. When the opportunity came to clatter Miley, O’Nien went through the bairn before celebrating taking out a sixth former in the midst of a 0-2 deficit with the clampetts in front of him. Astonishingly, this assault on a child has been widely circulated by strange little Wearsiders as evidence of how Clive is quite the big lad.

A similar occurrence transpired subsequently when some kickabilly pulled Gordon’s shirt to the extent he had a strand of it in his mucky paw.

Bollards came lumbering over and started pushing Gordon about before disappearing back into his box when the intimidating physical presence of Isak arrived on the scene. The bottom-droppery at the end of this sequence has been conveniently removed from mackem propaganda circulated in a bid to sooth the welts of this caning. Gordon got the last jibe in when he told the bloke who started it (I’m not learning any more of their names, perhaps he’s called Paul, or Gary?) that he would give him the shirt afterwards.

As the final moments dwindled away, the certainty grew that we were going to win this derby, notwithstanding any paranoia were Sunderland to get one back. From one of their sorry little attempts at an attack, Schar comfortably booted clear, and Isak picked the ball up in the centre circle, only to be faced with the ominous sight of big butch tough-tackling Clive O’Nine. Unfortunately for 09, this time he was faced with the prospect of someone who could legally buy a pint, which diminished his powers a smidgy tad. The floppy haired mackem lined up one of his slobberknocker tackles, which Isak skipped around with ease due to being better at football, leaving O’Nine hilariously skidding about on his silly bottom. Isak played in Gordon, who steamed into the box, where Bollards began to push, shove and manhandle in a way that suggested both that he knew the game is up and he was agitated because he knew Isak was behind him.

This was one of those penalties that the absence of VAR had no factor in. As clear cut as they come, there was a collective wilting from the home crowd as opposed to any form of protest. Craig Pawson almost nonchalantly pointed to the spot, as if to say “Obviously lads” and Isak stepped up to give the scoreline a much fairer reflection of United’s dominance. Pinged to the keepers right, Black Cats 0 Top Dogs 3. Fourth round. Derby won. 1 in a rer, marra and bragging rights for NUFC for what will surely be a good while, unless a cup draw is again particularly cruel to Sunderland, or if they’re stupid enough to dare flunking their way into the Premier League.

This was cathartic to the extreme. Although we have the ominous prospect of the English / European / World Champions next, this may be looked back on as a turning point this season as a recovering United looked more like their old selves, albeit against lesser opposition. The identity of today’s victim will boost a growth in confidence that can hopefully carry on into an improved league campaign. With the draw unknown at the time of writing, we can only hope this time things are a bit kinder than the monstrous events of the season to date and we can maybe have a fairly benign home tie, both to allow more extensive recoveries before more big games and to give us a clear route to the last 16 as this cup offers hope still of a season to remember.

Now, as for our opponents, I feel it’s time to deal with the ludicrous raft of mackem myths that have done the rounds during their spell in hiding.

No, your young and exciting team would not beat us, or any of the teams we have played and beaten as your wiser members claimed about, you know, Paris St Germain. You would lose to us, because that happened just there in the game I’ve described, which supersedes any harking back to recent derbies, you have to go back nine years to your last scabby win.

No, you’re not bigger, better fans than us, salt of the earth lads fans who everyone loves. Your attempt at mimicking our successful, varied and well publicised pre-match displays resulted in sniping, accusations and fallout.

No, you’re not coming storming into relevance under this current regime, as the side assembled has promise but lacks substance. It looks very much like you don’t have the clout for a top flight challenge, and the twist to all this is that you will need considerable investment from other sources to reach this point, that much is sure by the money grab which ensured you embarrassed yourselves off the field in this match. This will unquestionably expose the ridiculous notion that you are all pure of moral and wouldn’t accept any money from state organisations, or questionable foreign investors. The clincher is that you wouldn’t have a choice and I look forward to the logical gymnastics your foolish representatives will perform as to why the Investment fund of the Chinese Communist party is not actually that bad.

After dreading it on so many levels, I am absolutely over the moon that this FA Cup tie came out. The inability to focus on yourselves where Newcastle United are involved, resulted in a mass implosion in executive levels at your club and in the various online platforms you use to evidence the SMB tag we have deservedly given you.

The allocation, the redecoration, the flag row all could have been eclipsed had the silly fantasy of this team being some kind of crack outfit come to fruition in the day, but you were embarrassed on the field and off it. I look forward to enjoying the fall out of this over the coming week or so, as you all start to pretend you never cared.

As we said, we’ll meet again, but I think we all realise it could feasibly by another eight years, and the mind boggles as to what we will become in that time. Just remember to repeat the hospitable actions of this memorable cup tie the next time your illustrious neighbours deem you worthy of a visit:

Roll out the red carpet, the Mags are in town.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

