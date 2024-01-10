Opinion

Richard Keys up to mischief with Newcastle United – As usual

Richard Keys has been talking about Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side winning 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The Newcastle players bouncing back to winning form against Sunderland.

This is what Richard Keys has found to say about Newcastle’s absolutely dominant performance and hammering of the Mackems, as well as the aftermath…

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 9 January 2024:

“I agree with those of you who believe that games are better without it [VAR].

“The derby at Sunderland was a barn-stormer, a proper football match, all the better for not having it.

“It ebbed and flowed – there were tackles that had people out of their seats, scraps and no interminable delays when a goal was scored, because someone in the bunker was trying to find a way to disallow what we all pay to see.

“It was a joy.

“I’m convinced that the lack of VAR is one reason Championship football is so popular now.

“No VAR – that’s the point – not whether the system is good or bad.

“And come on Newcastle.

“That picture on the pitch at Sunderland was embarrassing.

“Save it until you end the trophy drought.

“It was crass – inflaming the home crowd and making yourselves look daft at the same time.”

Personally, I think VAR is a massive positive. All the cheating and blunders that happened before its introduction, conveniently forgotten by many. Which was why it had to be introduced. So many choosing to forget how week after week you would watch Match of The Day and see game after game decided by laughable errors and/or serial cheats. We as TV viewers, whether watching games live or highlights, seeing how clearly the wrong thing happened, whilst the match officials denied the help of that exact same technology.

The vast majority of the negatives with VAR are still due to the human factor. Humans at the Premier League somehow deciding that not using speedy automated offside technology (as used at the Qatar World Cup for example) is the way to go, instead drawing dodgy lines on screens and a human with a magnifying glass trying to judge whether somebody is mms offside in order to deny a goal. The human factor seeing somehow that Liverpool penalty given against Newcastle, despite the TV relays showing Jota clearly blatantly diving once he realised the ball had headed away from goal.

On Saturday, it is easy to say better off without VAR because the team that deserved to win, easily did so, even though Ballard should have been red carded. All three goals were transparently nothing wrong with them or controversial in any way. Whilst apart from the Ballard incident, when exactly else would VAR have been involved if it had been in operation?

In other FA Cup matches at the weekend there WERE massive decisions that were got wrong due to the absence of VAR to correct them.

As for Richard Keys and the Newcastle United victory photo at the end of the match.

He fails to mention that at the end of EVERY winning game, Newcastle take a celebration photo that includes all coaching and support staff as well. Something Eddie Howe has done for years, at both Bournemouth and Newcastle (possibly Burnley as well?).

Along with Sunderland themselves, Richard Keys and the media are desperate to deflect any way they can from how easily NUFC battered them.

I can guarantee that if the roles were reversed and Sunderland had taken a photo at St James’ Park after a win, then the media would see nothing wrong with it AND Newcastle United fans would be called sore losers for moaning about it!

The fact is that 6,000 Newcastle fans were locked inside the ground for ages after the match and pretty much all the Sunderland fans had left, before the photo was taken.

So yes it was a bit of a departure from the norm to take the photo on the pitch (last season at home to Leicester the only previous one I think) but this was a match away from the norm. A first derby in eight years, a first derby win in longer than that, so many NUFC fans there behind the goal.

Richard Keys says the photo makes us look daft.

Well, if that’s the case, I vote to look daft every away match (and at home) if we can win 3-0 every time.

I tell you who does look daft.

Richard Keys and all the rest of them in the media who used to batter Newcastle United fans for having the audacity to believe we deserved something better than Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports