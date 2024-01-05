Opinion

Proves why Champions League qualification more important than winning a cup for Newcastle United

Since the 7 October 2021 Newcastle United takeover, an ongoing debate has stood out, the importance of Champions League qualification compared to winning a trophy.

That became ever more in focus as last season progressed.

As it became more and more likely that one of them could be possible, if not both.

First full season for Eddie Howe and the new Newcastle United ownership, Champions League qualification getting ever closer AND Wembley.

Sure enough, by the end of January 2023, Newcastle United were third in the Premier League with 39 points from 19 games.

Then on 31 January 2023 Newcastle United beat Southampton 2-1 at St James’ Park in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final, a 3-1 aggregate victory ensuring NUFC would be in the final.

At that point it became very real, this was it, Champions League qualification AND a trophy were now possible. Quite incredible from what we had came from with the former owner and his sidekicks. Staggering what Eddie Howe and the club owners had achieved, plus the players of course!

I remember countless conversations, on The Mag and elsewhere, if it was only going to be one, Champions League qualification or winning the 2023 League Cup?

As I remember it, I was very much in a minority, the vast majority choosing a League Cup victory.

Sadly, due to various factors that we all know about, Newcastle United aren’t in such a glorious position as was the case this time last year.

Newcastle came within a whisker of another League Cup semi-final but it wasn’t to be, that quickly following on from the Champions League exit which also happened due to a heartbreaking process that saw NUFC take the lead in the final group game but eventually lose and exit.

The cup competitions now rest with the FA Cup this season, starting with the Mackems tomorrow, whilst the current Premier League position is ninth with 29 points from 20 games, 11 points off fourth and 10 points off fifth, which could very likely also mean Champions League qualification this season.

So I suppose the question now shifts from last season to, a dramatic late surge up the table to get Champions League qualification, or go all the way in the FA Cup?

Well, there is no doubt, at least for me, that the FA Cup is a massive level up on the League Cup, so winning that would mean far more to me than the Carabao / League Cup.

However, would I take it above Champions League qualification…?

In this current Newcastle United situation of where the club is at, to me, the argument is better summed up by this question that The Mag were asking some regular contributors around Christmas time, I wasn’t asked but I was intrigued by the responses from those that were, especially to this particular question…

‘Win the FA Cup or League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?’

This question brilliantly sums up our position.

From what I recall the replies were pretty mixed, maybe half and half on their choices.

For me personally, it is a no-brainer.

As in reality, what the question is asking is, win a trophy in the next five years but be guaranteed at the end of those five years for NUFC to be also-rans still, massively behind the established elite on AND off the pitch.

Or, would you forgo that one off trophy for the time being and be guaranteed that in five years time Newcastle United will be for sure in a position to compete with all other clubs, on and off the pitch.

At the moment, so many Newcastle United fans are clearly expecting / hoping for some serious action in this current transfer window.

When many of them are told that this simply can’t happen due to FFP, countless NUFC fans still won’t have it.

The media don’t help. They are either clueless or write nonsense on purpose, knowing it is ridiculous. Connecting this and other transfer windows with ‘richest club in the world’ embarrassing narratives.

Who knows what levels of investment the Saudi Arabia PIF is willing to put into the club, along with the other owners.

However, what I do know, is that FFP makes it impossible for the club to currently spend the kind of figures some Newcastle fans seem to expect, regardless of the reality.

To grow Newcastle United and enable it to be able to compete on and off the pitch, it has to generate revenues that are in the same ball park as other clubs, then eventually exceed them hopefully.

The only way of doing this is by regular Champions League qualification AND getting loads of other stuff right on the business side. Directly and indirectly, the Champions League qualification is key to that business side of growing revenues etc.

The haters love to have a go at us about the clubs who have won trophies more recently than Newcastle United.

Just in the last 20 years in domestic cups these have won either the FA Cup or League Cup…

Middlesbrough (2004), Portsmouth (2008), Birmingham (2011), Wigan (2013), Swansea (2013)

Now I know none of these are clubs that (with no disrespect) are close to the size of Newcastle United but what do you think their fans think now? Would they swap that solitary cup victory for being competitive season after season in the Premier League?

In Newcastle United terms, how I try to qualify it is thinking of the Kevin Keegan days, just how brilliant they were.

Would I swap all of that which we enjoyed, the brilliant football and adventures, purely for fluking a League Cup trophy during Keegan’s five years and instead mediocre in the Premier League, or worse?

I don’t think so.

Even more so now, I want Newcastle United to be as strong as possible, as soon as possible, able to compete with the rest on transfer fees and wages.

The help of Champions League qualification on a regular basis is the only way we can bridge the gap.

Much as I would love to see Newcastle United win the FA Cup this season (and of course first step of that to hammer the Mackems), in financial terms it is so minimal in helping to get the club to where it needs to be, in order to be strong enough to compete season after season.

I have seen some Newcastle fans saying get Kalvin Phillips in on loan, so if we beat the mackems, he could then help us go on and potentially win the FA Cup this season. The sad reality financially is that the Premier League and Champions League is where all the money is. If this dream scenario did play out, reality is that just alone, the bill for the Kalvin Phillips loan fee and wages would be higher than all the money Newcastle United would make from FA Cup prize money and other related revenues.

It doesn’t mean that winning the FA Cup (or indeed any trophy) isn’t worthwhile, it is just pointing out the financial realities and what it means for growing / not growing the future strength of our football club.

Like the rest of you I will be desperate on Saturday afternoon to see us hammer the Mackems BUT I will be dreaming of bouncing back in the Premier League and ending the season in a Champions League qualification spot. As only then can we look forward to a potentially stellar summer 2024 transfer window, another Champions League campaign AND another massive step forward in securing long-term competitiveness, on and off the pitch.