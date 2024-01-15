News

Premier League top four and top six chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United lose to Manchester City

The race for the Premier League top four places is well underway.

A split programme for the 21st round of matches due to a ‘winter break’, the first five of the ten games completed this weekend, including Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3.

When it comes to who will finish Premier League top four (and/or top six…), an ever changing picture.

This is the updated Premier League table on Monday 15 January 2024:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to this latest Newcastle United result and the other outcomes of rivals in PL matches?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:

Finish top of the table:

4/7 Man City

3/1 Liverpool

8/1 Arsenal

33/1 Tottenham

40/1 Aston Villa

500/1 Man U

1,500/1 Newcastle United, West Ham. Chelsea, Brighton

Finish top four:

1/33 Man City

1/33 Liverpool

1/7 Arsenal

11/10 Villa

13/10 Tottenham

12/1 Chelsea

16/1 Newcastle United, Brighton

18/1 Man U

25/1 West Ham

Finish Premier League top six:

No offers Man City

No offers Liverpool

1/100 Arsenal

1/10 Villa

1/8 Tottenham

5/2 Newcastle United, Chelsea, Brighton

11/4 Man U

4/1 West Ham

So currently, Newcastle United are 11 points off Premier League top four and five points off top six.

Can Eddie Howe and his team bounce back with better results after this couple of weeks break?

As things currently stand, the bookies and punters appear to see it as the top five spaces pretty much nailed on and then a cluster of teams, including Newcastle United, potentially set to fight it out for sixth.

Still over four months and 17 PL matches remaining for Newcastle, a lot can still happen / change.