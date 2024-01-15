Premier League top four and top six chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United lose to Manchester City
The race for the Premier League top four places is well underway.
A split programme for the 21st round of matches due to a ‘winter break’, the first five of the ten games completed this weekend, including Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3.
When it comes to who will finish Premier League top four (and/or top six…), an ever changing picture.
This is the updated Premier League table on Monday 15 January 2024:
So how have the punters and bookies reacted to this latest Newcastle United result and the other outcomes of rivals in PL matches?
Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:
Finish top of the table:
4/7 Man City
3/1 Liverpool
8/1 Arsenal
33/1 Tottenham
40/1 Aston Villa
500/1 Man U
1,500/1 Newcastle United, West Ham. Chelsea, Brighton
Finish top four:
1/33 Man City
1/33 Liverpool
1/7 Arsenal
11/10 Villa
13/10 Tottenham
12/1 Chelsea
16/1 Newcastle United, Brighton
18/1 Man U
25/1 West Ham
Finish Premier League top six:
No offers Man City
No offers Liverpool
1/100 Arsenal
1/10 Villa
1/8 Tottenham
5/2 Newcastle United, Chelsea, Brighton
11/4 Man U
4/1 West Ham
So currently, Newcastle United are 11 points off Premier League top four and five points off top six.
Can Eddie Howe and his team bounce back with better results after this couple of weeks break?
As things currently stand, the bookies and punters appear to see it as the top five spaces pretty much nailed on and then a cluster of teams, including Newcastle United, potentially set to fight it out for sixth.
Still over four months and 17 PL matches remaining for Newcastle, a lot can still happen / change.
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk