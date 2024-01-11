News

Premier League players progressive passing – Two Newcastle United stars make top ten

An interesting new report has looked at the progressive passing success of Premier League players this season.

With 20 rounds of PL matches having been played, who are the stand out individuals?

It is ‘The Other 14 ‘ who have compiled the report and they explain that Progressive Passes are counted as ones that are…

‘Completed Passes that move the ball towards the opponents goal line at least 10 yards from its furthest point in the last six passes, or any completed passes into the penalty area. Excludes passes from the defending 40% of the pitch.’

So we are basically talking about the players in the attacking half, who put balls / passes into the box that successfully find a teammate and who the most successful passes that get your team into more attacking positions in the opposition half.

With The Other 14 report looking at the progressive passing success of all Premier League players at the 20 clubs so far this season in league matches:

A big reminder, if it was needed, of how important both Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier are, especially when it comes to driving Newcastle United forward and creating danger for the opposition.