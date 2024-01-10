News

Premier League players dribbling success – Two Newcastle United stars make top seven

An interesting new report has looked at the dribbling success of Premier League players this season.

With 20 rounds of PL matches having been played, who are the stand out individuals?

The minimum requirement was 34 attempted dribbles to be included, with the most successful top twenty Premier League players listed below.

With The Other 14 report looking at the dribbling success of all Premier League players at the 20 clubs so far this season in league matches:

It is a real talent of course, to be able to dribble AND do it successfully.

Great to see two Newcastle United stars making the top seven in the above list.

Both Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have great confidence, technique and ability.

They each have the ability to run with the ball and protect it at the same time.

If / when one of their dribbles does come to an end, it is invariably down to them having been fouled, with the opponent not able to get cleanly to the ball, due to the NUFC players using their bodies to protect the ball.