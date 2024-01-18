News

Premier League clubs squad valuations updated – Staggering Newcastle United movement

Interesting to look at Premier League clubs squad valuations.

Even more interesting when comparing them to a time not so long ago…

I have had a look back at what was the case back on the 1 October 2021.

Then compared to the current Premier League clubs squad valuations.

All figure are in euros (€) and the figures / table from Transfermarkt, the far right hand column is the percentage change in club valuation, up or down:

As you can see, some massive changes for Newcastle United when it comes to comparing Premier League clubs squad valuations.

By the way, these figures above aren’t simply how much players have cost. Transfermarkt have a valuation model which takes into account all kinds of factors to give a valuation at any one time, that includes transfer fees, age, length of contract, success on the pitch and other considerations. These are still of course only estimates but they use the same system for all clubs / players, so it isn’t a case of bias, for or against, where Newcastle United (and all the others) are concerned.

You may also say, well, Newcastle United have spent a lot in recent transfer windows, which is true (compared to the past). However, all of the ‘big six’ still spent more in the summer 2023 transfer window than Newcastle. Whilst if you look at the spending of Premier League clubs going back six or seven years, then you get a more realistic picture. If you are going to desperately point to the last four NUFC transfer windows under the new / current owners, you have to also include previous ones under Mike Ashley. Especially as all of these 20 squads were not just built in the past two years of transfer window.

Indeed, I have used Transfermarkt figures and looked back at how much has been spent on signings from 2017/18 onwards by Newcastle United, Everton and Aston Villa.

The spending by the three clubs in euros (€) millions are, Newcastle United €683m, Everton €655m and West Ham €730m.

Whilst the current Premier League clubs squad valuations for these three are Newcastle United €643m, Everton €336m and West Ham €451m.

So the three clubs have spent very similar amounts of money in those recent years and yet Newcastle United’s squad is now valued hundreds of millions more than the other two clubs.

A number of factors at play here but by far the biggest one has been the judgement on new signings from the likes of Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth these past two seasons, when the bulk of the NUFC spending has been, after the dismal Mike Ashley years of so little investment in the squad AND off the pitch in the infrastructure.

Speaking of judgement when it comes to spending…

What about this comparison on how two clubs have done in terms of buying players these last two seasons….

The Newcastle United squad valuation is now €683m, compared to on 1 October 2021 when it was €241m. An increase in squad value of €442m.

Whilst for Manchester United, back on 1 October 2021 their squad valuation was €937m and now it is €739m. A decrease in squad value of €198m.

So back on 1 October 2021, the Man U squad was valued €937m compared to Newcastle United’s €241m.

Now in January 2024, the Man U squad valued €739m compared to Newcastle United’s €683m.

The Man U squad 27 months ago was valued €696m more than Newcastle’s, now the difference is only €56m. In pounds, those differences are, a change from £597m higher squad valuation in Man U’s favour, to now only £48m.

In terms of these squad valuations, Newcastle United have also improved massively these past couple of years when closing the gap on the likes of Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool. As well of course, improving in comparison compared to the likes of Villa, west Ham, Everton and many others.

Even Man City the gap has closed to a decent extent.

The exception to this is Arsenal, on top of a very high value squad already, these past two seasons alone have seen them spend another €427m and seemingly spend that money well, in most cases, adding significant value to their squad.

Whilst there is understandable frustration with recent results on the pitch and FFP playing a large part in reining in spending for Newcastle United, as well as pretty much all other clubs. The biggest picture is that Newcastle have made huge progress on and off the pitch, with these changes in squad valuations very much proof of that.