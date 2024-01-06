Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Sunderland – One change for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Sunderland.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to use the FA Cup to get back to winning form.

Newcastle United up against second tier Sunderland, a first derby game in eight years.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Sunderland to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn, Lewis Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon

On Friday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media that:

Callum Wilson’s calf injury is not serious but he will miss the Sunderland match and the Man City game next weekend. The next Premier League game after Man City (13 January) is not until Villa (30 January), though of course we are hoping to have more FA Cup action after Saturday’s game (fourth round would be weekend of Saturday 27 January).

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier is in the balance for the Mackem match, Eddie Howe indicating it will be a late fitness test to see if his groin injury is ok to allow him to play at Sunderland.

Unless any hidden surprises, that Newcastle United injury update would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his team against Sunderland from these 19 players, plus potentially Kieran Trippier.

Dubravka, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Isak, Gordon, Lascelles, Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy

So my predicted Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon, Almiron

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean just the one change, with Almiron replacing Miley.

I think Eddie Howe will definitely look to have as much experience on the pitch as possible.

So if Kieran Trippier is fit and available, then for sure he plays.

Lewis Miley has of course been excellent but I think Eddie Howe looks after him today and will use him as an impact sub. Joelinto set to drop a little deeper and Almiron back in the team, in my opinion.