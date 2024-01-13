Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City – One change for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Manchester City.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to use that FA Cup hammering of Sunderland as a springboard to get back to positive results in the Premier League, pick up a point or better…

Newcastle United up against second tier Sunderland, a first derby game in eight years.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Sunderland to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almrion, Isak, Gordon

On Friday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media that:

Joelinton – ‘It isn’t good, it is an injury that will see him miss a minimum of six weeks, it is a real blow for us. He is such an important player. He has a problem with his tendon in his quad.’

Joe Willock – Won’t be back ‘anytime soon’ with his Achilles problem.

Jacob Murphy – Is ‘close’ to returning from his shoulder injury.

Elliot Anderson – Won’t be back ‘anytime soon’ with his back problem.

Harvey Barnes – Winger is ‘getting closer but has a long way to go.’

Callum Wilson – Eddie Howe is ‘hopeful’ the striker could be back at the end of January, as he recovers from a calf injury.

Unless any hidden surprises, that Newcastle United injury update would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his team against Manchester City from these 19 players.

Dubravka, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Isak, Gordon, Lascelles, Karius, Dummett, Trippier, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy

So my predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almrion, Isak, Gordon

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean just the one change, with Miley replacing Joelinton, so basically the team that played most of the second half at Sunderland after Joelinton was forced off.

I think a case where the team very much picks itself.

Eddie Howe finally has his first choice defence from last season (and early this season) back together and seemingly fully fit at last.

I know it was only Sunderland but I thought all of the back four looked good last weekend, both individually and as a unit.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United now very much living on the edge again, in terms of midfield and attacking positions. If Eddie Howe needs / wants to make any changes during today’s match, then the reality is that there are no obvious replacements on the bench of close to the same quality.

It would be a case of most likely I think bringing Livramento on and playing out of position, if anybody other than a defender comes off. Lewis Hall maybe as well, to a lesser degree.

In defence, there is better back up, with the likes of Livramento, Hall, Krafth and Lascelles set to be available.

You have to really hope for no more injuries today and then just maybe in a couple of weeks time, we might see at least one or two potentially set to return.

In the meantime, this feels very much like that wee that culminated in the excellent win over Man U at the start of December, having won 4-1 against Chelsea and then in the midweek the 1-1 at PSG. Back then Eddie Howe only really had a starting eleven to put out and no positive options if anybody had to come off, for this Man City match we do at least have a little more strength in depth in defensive positions.

However, if Newcastle United are to come out of this with a point or better, you have to accept it looks like it will be massively (only?) down to the team that start the game.