Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Fulham today in FA Cup clash

Looking at this Newcastle team v Fulham.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up that FA Cup hammering of Sunderland, with another victory at Craven Cottage.

A win against Fulham would see United just two more wins away from Wembley, for a semi-final.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Fulham to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almrion, Isak, Gordon

On Friday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media that:

“It’s still a long injury list.

“Jacob Murphy has trained and he has looked good, so I’m pleased with his progress. That is a big positive.

“Apart from that, no one else is there.

“They’re all still working back to full fitness but they are getting closer.

“The likes of Harvey (Barnes), Callum (Wilson) and Joe Willock are showing good signs.”

Unless any hidden surprises, that Newcastle United injury update would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his team against Fulham from these 20 players. With Livramento back available after illness kept him out of that Man City match.

Dubravka, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Isak, Gordon, Lascelles, Karius, Dummett, Trippier, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy, Jacob Murphy

Yesterday, Eddie Howe also confirmed that Newcastle United had signed Alfie Harrison from Man City. However, the midfielder is still only 18, so it remains to be seen at what level he will initially train with, whether first team or a younger age group. With surely no chance anyway of involvement tonight at Fulham.

On Friday, the NUFC Head Coach also revealed that 21 year old midfielder would be staying with Newcastle for the rest of the season, rather than another loan spell. He impressed in the first half of the season on loan at Crewe and maybe a chance he could make the bench for this FA Cup game.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Almrion, Isak, Gordon

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean no changes, the same team that started and played well against Man City and that played out most of the second half of that stroll at Sunderland, after Miley replaced Joelinton just after the break.

I think once again, a case where the team pretty much picks itself.

With Livramento back available and seemingly Jacob Murphy also likely to be back in the squad, at least hopefully a couple more realistic options for Eddie Howe, both if he did want to change his starting eleven, or make positive changes during tonight’s match.