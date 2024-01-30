Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Aston Villa tonight

Looking at this Newcastle team v Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up that FA Cup victory at Fulham, with a positive result at Villa Park.

A point or better would set Newcastle United up nicely for a trio of matches against Luton (home), Forest (away) and Bournemouth (home) when feasibly we could hope for 7+ points if playing well. Although the reverse fixtures in November / December brought three defeats…

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Aston Villa to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Jacob Murphy, Isak, Gordon

On Monday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media that:

Kieran Trippier – The England defender is fine after feeling some groin soreness towards the end of the win over Fulham.

Miguel Almiron – Expected to be ok after having missed Saturday at Craven Cottage due to illness.

Jamaal Lascelles – A not serious calf injury means the club captain could potentially miss this Villa game.

Harvey Barnes – Eddie Howe saying the winger is ‘getting closer’ but not available yet for Tuesday’s match.

Callum Wilson – Same again with our number nine, Howe saying ‘getting closer’ but won’t make this Villa game.

Joe Willock – The former Arsenal player is behind both Barnes and Wilson when it comes to when he’s expected back in action.

Elliot Anderson – His back injury seeing him still some way off returning, not expected back until after the others above.

Eddie Howe of course also still missing Nick Pope, Joelinton and Matt Targett with long-term injuries, plus Tonali’s gambling related ban not up until late August 2024.

Unless any hidden surprises, that Newcastle United injury update would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his team against Aston Villa from these 20 players. With Livramento back available after illness kept him out of that Man City match.

Dubravka, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Isak, Gordon, Lascelles, Karius, Dummett, Trippier, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy, Jacob Murphy

If Lascelles passed fit, that would see a choice from 21 possibles.

Last week, Eddie Howe confirmed that Newcastle United had signed Alfie Harrison from Man City. However, the midfielder is still only 18, so it remains to be seen at what level he will initially train with, whether first team or a younger age group. With surely no chance anyway of involvement tonight at Aston Villa

Whilst on Friday, the NUFC Head Coach also revealed that 21 year old midfielder Joe White would be staying with Newcastle for the rest of the season, rather than another loan spell. He impressed in the first half of the season on loan at Crewe and maybe a chance he could make the bench for this Villa game.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Almrion, Isak, Gordon

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean just the one change, with Miguel Almiron back in for Jacob Murphy.

Murphy understandably looked a bit rusty after having been out for so long and if indeed it was only illness keeping Miggy out on Saturday, then I think for sure Eddie Howe will be selecting him with Murphy dropped down to the bench.

Unless a big surprise kept secret by Eddie Howe, such as Callum Wilson or Harvey Barnes in contention, then I think the team pretty much picks itself yet again.

Tino Livramento is the obvious one who nobody would have any worries over if picked to start, on left or right, or indeed pretty much any position on either side of the pitch.

However, I don’t think any chance of Eddie Howe deviating from his first choice back four he has at last got back together. The last three games seeing clean sheets at both Sunderland and Fulham, whilst despite conceding three against Man City the defence played well and just moments of magic by their quality players did the damage.

I have no doubt Livramento will get on the pitch as some point tonight, just hope it is to help see out a positive result for Eddie Howe’s side AND also not because of any new / further injury!