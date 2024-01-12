News

Pep Guardiola with encouraging injury news, for… Newcastle United

Pep Guardiola has been talking ahead of Saturday’s match.

The Manchester City boss speaking to journalists about Saturday’s match at St James’ Park.

Pep Guardiola asked about the injury and availability situation for the game.

Guardiola admitting that both John Stones and Erling Haaland are ruled out.

Plus the Man City manager revealing that Jack Grealish has been ill this week and is a doubt as well, though he is hoping he makes it.

It sounds as though Jack Grealish may not be 100 per cent even if making Saturday’s matchday squad and surely the same applies to Kevin de Bruyne.

A lot of hype in the media after he managed a stroll on Sunday in part of the second half against a fourth from bottom in the Championship Huddersfield, who were already well beaten.

Those minutes were the first the 32 year old has played since picking up a serious injury only 23 minutes into the Man Coty season, back in August. Pep Guardiola may be saying he is really happy with how his star player’s recovery is going but I think this is a world away from claims that Kevin de Bruyne could start against Newcastle. I’d be amazed if he does.

A bit of encouragement there for Newcastle fans with some key Man City players set to not be named in the visiting starting eleven. Although of course Newcastle United do still have a ‘few’ players of their own missing.

Pep Guardiola asked about player availability for the Newcastle United match on Saturday:

“Erling [Haaland] is out.

“John [Stones] is out.

“Jack [Grealish] has been sick, hopefully today he is back.

“I saw him [Kevin de Bruyne] yesterday and he feels good and dynamic.

“He played good, better than the sessions before Huddersfield.

“It was five months, he was high and low in training as he recovered, which was normal, but he’s getting better.

“He had a few days off then trained, then we have warm weather training in Abu Dhabi which helps him prepare.

“Newcastle United have always been tough opponents, especially since Eddie Howe took over.

“We have faced him many times with Bournemouth and Newcastle.

“We have a good history together.”

