Pep Guardiola admits needing Kevin De Bruyne and/or Erling Haaland on pitch to win big games

Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe have agreed on one thing after Saturday’s match.

The two managers pointing to Man City having been able to bring a world class players such as Kevin De Bruyne off the bench, against a tiring Newcastle United who had no positive options of their own on the bench, was a game changer / winner.

Pep Guardiola admitting…. ‘I’ll be honest, for the way we play, we play quite similar without him – but to win [big] games, we need the type of player like Kevin or Erling.’

Pep Guardiola reflecting on Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3:

“That was really good.

“Sometimes it is better winning that way for the team, for everything.

“Incredible team, the way we played with a huge personality.

“They showed me they want to be there, to fight until the end, that they want to retain the title.

“Kevin De Bruyne is a special player, he’s a legend who is so beloved for our people.

“He’s fresh in his mind because five months is a long time and in the second half of the season he can help us to be there until the end.

“He needs to have a bit more freedom and space and to be able to move to where his nose or gut is telling him at that moment to create some passes.

“When Kevin has the ball, we need runners like Oscar as he did today, Phil and Erling. His goal was fantastic.

“I had the feeling that he wasn’t ready for 90 minutes because he’s been out – everyone was saying, ‘OK, he can play, he can play’ – we hoped he could come on when we had control of the game like Huddersfield last week for the last 20-25 minutes because how many times last season did he arrive at the by-line and provide the crosses?

“I’ll be honest, for the way we play, we play quite similar without him – but to win [big] games, we need the type of player like Kevin or Erling.

“We have players who play in the pockets, but the vision and quality in the final third, we need Kevin.

“What can I say, he has been here for many years, and we have been together for eight years. What can I say?”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports