News

Paul Merson verdict on the current Newcastle United situation

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the twenty second NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played thirty two matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing away at Aston Villa.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle United absolutely have to win this game if they want to have any chance of making it into the Premier League top four.

“If they lose, it’s completely and utterly out of the question.

“Villa, on the other hand, are a force to be reckoned with at home and will start to feel the pressure in the coming weeks as expectations are naturally increasing after their strong start to the season.

“This is a dangerous game that will test their credentials.

“But Newcastle will come out and play, which will play into their hands.

“Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Newcastle United 0”

I think pretty safe to say that I don’t know a single Newcastle United fan who is framing tonight’s match in terms of whether or not we will be in the chase for top four this season!

Looking at the Premier League table as it stands this Tuesday morning, Newcastle fans believing that race has already been run for NUFC, unless something remarkable happens.

If Newcastle United could pull off a surprise win tonight, then you would get some fans thinking things could look a lot more interesting in a few weeks time if picking up nine more points against Luton, Forest and Bournemouth, especially if say then Eddie Howe also getting a few more players back available…

As you may have noticed there, the word ‘if’ used a fair few times!

Reality is that any sensible Newcastle United fan is seeing this season for what it is.

A case of what might have been if not for the worst ever ongoing injury list the club has ever experienced in its history (plus Tonali ban), but we are where we are, the best potential positive looking to be the FA Cup, then just a case of seeing how far we can get (hopefully!) up the Premier League in the remaining 17 matches (not down, fingers crossed!).

Paul Merson says that Aston Villa will start to feel the pressure and to be honest, quite clearly that has already happened, as they haven’t been very convincing in recent times.

The last two Premier League home matches saw them needing an equaliser deep in injury time to get a home draw against relegation candidates Sheffield United.

Then a last minute penalty to get a home win over another relegation threatened team, Burnley.

Those two clubs filling the very bottom two places in the table, something which surely will give Newcastle hope.

The three Villa matches so far in January have all been away but they are really struggling for goals, goalless at both Chelsea and Everton, whilst they needed an 87th minute goal to beat Middlesbrough, from defender Matty Cash.

Paul Merson says this is a ‘dangerous game’ that will test Villa’s ‘credentials’ for how their season will end up.

Worth pointing out that Eddie Howe at long last has his first choice defence back together and gelling after a run of matches together, two clean sheets in the last three matches.

Whilst even though up against the top two in the table this month, Newcastle managed two goals against each of Liverpool and Man City, then in the other two January (FA Cup) matches, scored three away at Sunderland and two at Fulham.

You can’t deny Villa’s overall form this season, all credit to them. However, neither can you ignore what has happened this month so far with both teams and if Newcastle can score two or three goals again tonight, with Villa struggling to score themselves recently…