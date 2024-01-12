News

Paul Merson verdict on current Newcastle United situation

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the twenty first NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played thirty matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing at home to Manchester City.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle are slowly getting some injured players back and are coming on the back of a good result against arch-rivals Sunderland.

“The win would’ve surely boosted their morale, but Sunderland were never going to get anything from the game after the team they put out, and Newcastle’s XI was miles apart on the night.

“Eddie Howe’s side are really good at home and have to win this one to have a glimmer of hope in terms of finishing top four, but Manchester City are also in need of a win as they aim to close the gap at the top of the table to just two points.

“They’ll have to be patient, though, as St. James’ Park is a tough place to visit.

“In terms of the title race, anything other than a Man City defeat here would make them favorites. Liverpool have a bunch of difficult games against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Chelsea coming up and are missing a lot of key players due to injuries and international commitments, so Pep Guardiola and Co. will look to capitalize.

“If Man City lose here and Liverpool beat Arsenal when the two sides face each other in three weeks (February 4), then the Reds will emerge as favorites as they have been in such situations before and held their nerves.

“You talk about clubs making signings in January to revitalize their squads for the second half of the season, but just look at what’s happening at Manchester City. They have Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland returning after their respective injury absences – that’s almost like £200m worth of talent coming into the team.

“It’s simply mindblowing, no two ways about it.

“I think Manchester City will secure a narrow win but wouldn’t be surprised if this game ends all square.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Manchester City”

Like so many people, Paul Merson so keen to make out that Newcastle United winning at Sunderland was a formality.

Just because Newcastle United made it look so easy, doesn’t mean that it was easy!

Eddie Howe’s side up away at their big local hated rivals who are sixth in the Championship, Paul Merson and many others simply ignoring other results at the weekend AND what is pretty much the norm. Premier League sides, especially away, to second tier opposition is not a formality. West Ham are three places and five points above Newcastle in the Premier League and yet could only draw 1-1 at home against mid-table in the Championship Bristol City. Plenty other games this weekend saw Premier League clubs not beat lower league opposition and/or struggle in these matches.

Paul Merson talks about Haaland and de Bruyne as though they are certain to start at St James’ Park AND be fully fit and on top form.

Haaland has had a foot injury and not played at all for over five weeks.

Whilst as for Kevin de Bruyne, he only managed the first 23 minutes of this season before a big injury ruled him out for five months. So much was made of him making his comeback at last against Huddersfield. Yes, he looked classy as usual, but he was coming on at home with his side 2-0 up and battering a Huddersfield side who are fourth bottom of the Championship and ended the game without even managing a corner and only having 16% possession.

If he starts on Saturday I would be astonished.

As for Haaland, yes, I think it appears far more chance of him potentially starting, but even if he does so, will he automatically hit the ground running?

I think we were really unlucky with the Liverpool match, in terms of Mo Salah still available and not off to the AFCON until straight after our game. He has carried them massively this season and if you look back at the game, almost everything came through him, in terms of danger to NUFC.

On this occasion just maybe Newcastle will get a bit of luck in this respect, this key pair of brilliant players not quite ready to play in a tough match like this? Here’s hoping.

I think Newcastle can give them a good game and the 1-0 win in the League Cup and 3-3 last season when NUFC deserved to win, back that up.

I would though have had even greater confidence if a certain player was available.

Paul Merson says about Newcastle United now slowly getting injured players back, which is hopefully true to an extent.

However, that Joelinton injury at Sunderland was gutting. Hopefully not serious but all but certainly meaning he won’t play on Saturday.

The Brazilian absolutely bossed that first half and was key to the opening goal. Against better teams he is invariably one of our top players, especially if getting positive results. Joelinton was class against Man City in that League Cup win earlier this season and laid on that winning goal for Isak.

Could Newcastle United still get a point or better against Man City without Joelinton? Yes.

Would Newcastle stand more chance with him in the team? Undoubtedly.