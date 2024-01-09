Opinion

Pat Nevin with some bizarre comments after Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

Pat Nevin was at at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The former Chelsea and Everton player working for BBC Sport on the match.

Newcastle United hammering Sunderland 3-0 to progress to the FA Cup fourth round.

Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Football Extra about Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3:

“I was at the Sunderland v Newcastle game.

“When I eventually got through the massed hordes of the police, their dogs, cars, vans and blue lit motorbikes.

“Newcastle bussed in a big support building a great pre-match atmosphere.

“But they also brought their A team which killed the ‘home’ atmosphere a bit when Alexander Isak scored their second goal.

“Eddie Howe clearly couldn’t countenance losing to their lower league bitter rivals.

“So his exhausted first choice players were sent out once again into the breach.

“There is a quality chasm when the big wealthy clubs roll out their big guns.

“But it can’t be that big a gap or Newcastle wouldn’t need to play all those first choices.”

A few observations on what Pat Nevin had to say:

He makes it sound like Newcastle United had cheated by bringing ‘their A team which killed the home atmosphere’… How dare we, not giving the Mackems a sporting chance!

Pat Nevin questions Newcastle United not making loads of changes to give first team players a rest. Has he not heard about Eddie Howe missing ten or more players match after match for months now?

When he did have alternatives available, back in September Eddie Howe changed all ten outfield players when winning against Man City in the League Cup. Then when hammering Man U 3-0 at Old Trafford in the next round, the NUFC made eight changes.

When it came to Saturday at Sunderland, Howe’s bench was pretty much split between the old guard still around from the Championship days of 2016 (Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie), then a load of teenagers / kids (Miley, Livramento, Hall, Parkinson). Eddie Howe quite clearly looked to go protect the young players, though even then he had to bring 17 year old Lewis Miley on, after Sunderland had caused Joelinton to be injured off.

Pat Nevin also clearly wants to avoid mentioning the patently obvious as well, that Eddie Howe had been aggressively targeted by the media trying to help get him sacked, so why would he choose to play less than his strongest team? Especially when the Champions League and League Cup have gone.

This was also the first time since the end of August / start of September when Eddie Howe had seven full days (apart from international fortnights) following the Mackem match, before Newcastle United played again (Man City this Saturday).

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports