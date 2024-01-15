News

Pat Nevin with nuanced intelligent response on Newcastle United fans and their club

This is excellent from Pat Nevin.

I always thought he was one of the better pundits, compared to your average former player in the media, which isn’t difficult…

However, Pat Nevin really seems to get it, when it comes to Newcastle United as a club, as well as when he is talking about the NUFC fanbase, as well as Eddie Howe…

Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast about Saturday’s match against Manchester City:

“Take nothing away from any of the Newcastle players.

“Lets underline that they worked so incredibly hard and they have so many players injured.

“The ones who were out there put in such a shift.

“Do you know what underlines it?

“They’ve lost 3-2 having been 2-1 up with a last-minute goal and this place stood and applauded the home team at the end.

“That sums up what these Newcastle United fans thought of their players, even though they lost.

“They gave them everything.”

This is nail on head.

Yes, we were all gutted at the final scoreline.

However, Newcastle United had played so well, committed defending and also a threat when able to break or press. Creating plenty of chances first half and scoring two superb goals.

Reaching 74 minutes in the lead, only to see the opposition have top class subs creating and scoring the two goals that turned the match.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

