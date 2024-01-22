Opinion

Other clubs want all of these Newcastle United players – Great news!

Newcastle United players targeted by other football clubs.

Each time you look online you wonder which player / club is going to be added to the list.

So many Newcastle United players reported to be of interest to rival clubs, in the Premier League and the other various European leagues.

You know what my response to all of this is? Absolutely brilliant!

Amongst the Newcastle United players claimed in recent days to be of interest to one or more other clubs:

Kieran Trippier, Bruno, Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton…

Amongst the other clubs claimed in recent days to be interested in one or more Newcastle United players:

Bayern Munich, Liverpool, AC Milan, Arsenal, Al-Shabab, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, PSG…

You know why this should be celebrated?

Just think back only two years ago when the January 2022 transfer window opened.

Which Newcastle United players were other clubs desperate to sign back in January 2022.

My memory isn’t what it was… but I am pretty sure that the likes of PSG, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal weren’t hammering on the doors of St James’ Park, demanding NUFC allow any of their players to join them.

Callum Wilson had picked up an injury against Man U on 27 December 2021 that needed surgery and was expected to keep him out for the rest of the season. Other than him, I suppose NUFC could have potentially got £20m or so for ASM who was his usual inconsistent self. Then Joe Willock probably the only other asset Eddie Howe / Newcastle United could have sold, after scoring eight goals in that bizarre loan period, after Willock had signed permanently for £25m he hadn’t impressed and hadn’t scored a single goal in the first five months of the season and any fee NUFC could have sold him for then, would have seen a £10m-£15m loss on the transfer fee paid only months earlier.

The bottom line is that other clubs only want to sign your players if they rate them.

They aren’t desperate to sign poor players.

Especially clubs such as those named above,

Yes, we have had a tough six weeks or so of results, BUT all of this claimed interest suggests that Newcastle United are doing something right these days.

No top teams, even middle of the road ones, were keen to sign Newcastle’s very best players back at the start of January 2022.

Now a lot of Newcastle fans are getting upset because clubs are desperate to sign many players who won’t even be in NUFC’s first choice eleven next season!

With everybody fit, Wilson is already behind Isak in the pecking order and Lascelles a squad player these days, I can’t see Almiron as first choice when the 2024/25 season kicks off, whilst I even see Tino Livramento starting at right-back by the time we get to 2024/25 ahead of Trippier who will turn 34 in September.

That is all before we come to the likes of Isak, Gordon, Joelinton, Botman, Bruno and whoever, Newcastle United players who would be wanted by countless other top clubs without a doubt.

All this panic and crying on because of reported interest in Newcastle United players, give yourself a shake.

This isn’t previous NUFC ownerships where other clubs would / could take liberties.

Do you honesty think these current Newcastle United owners are going to be bullied and forced to do other clubs favours?

We were told by all the ‘expert’ journalists and pundits how other clubs would take liberties with Newcastle United, these owners would have to pay more than other clubs to land the same targets.

Amongst the transfer fees (not including potential future add-ons) that Newcastle have paid are £35m Bruno, £12m Trippier, £35m Botman, £10m Pope, £59m Isak, £32m Livramento, £13m Burn. In every single one of these cases I can safely say the buying club got absolute bargains.

If this current Newcastle United hierarchy are going to be selling any players, it will be on their terms. As we have seen with the likes of Wood, Shelvey and ASM, who have already been sold to in turn help Newcastle become even stronger, by bringing in other players.

Having so many Newcastle United players who are assets and who other clubs covet, is a massive asset.

The direct opposite of 1 January 2022 when NUFC had so many players we couldn’t even have given away.

Any club wanting to sign any Newcastle United first team squad player, any NUFC first team squad player who might want to leave, I can tell you one thing, this Newcastle United set-up will drive a hard bargain. Any Newcastle United players that other clubs are allowed to sign will only be done with express intention of making NUFC stronger overall, with more quality and strength in depth added.