Only two words to say after Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Cruel and Proud

Anybody who watched tonight’s game and their reaction is then to slag off Eddie Howe or any of his players, well for me, you are an absolute disgrace.

Joelinton out for six weeks and then to add to the missing list woes, Livramento missing today as well due to illness.

The team picked itself.

That team including our reserve keeper and a 17 year old, with zero alternative options to bring on during the game in either midfield or attack.

That is the reality.

Yes, Man City had more possession, more shots, more corners and yes, in the end, more goals.

However, that doesn’t diminish in any way just how good this was from Eddie Howe and his players.

The odds massively against them and a referee who was definitely not a homer, quite the opposite.

A superb finish from Bernardo Silva for the opener but it should never have been able to happen, as only seconds earlier Ruben Dias cynically forced Anthony Gordon off the pitch as he tried to run past him, as clear a foul as you could ever see and a yellow card, yet the abysmal Chris Kavanagh somehow waving play on.

Newcastle came back with two superb goals of their own, top quality finishes from Isak and Gordon to put United 2-1 up at the break.

Man City could have scored more of course BUT so could / should have Newcastle, twice a Man City keeper saw an attempted clearance charged down as Eddie Howe bravely did the high press where possible. Both times could / should have been a goal.

The second half with United a goal ahead, Eddie Howe did what he needed to do, make it as difficult as possible for Man City to get the equaliser.

Dubvravka and his defenders and indeed the entire team were excellent, so committed.

As energy levels dropped though, it became tougher and tougher.

Newcastle’s eventual defeat today was due to the same factor as at Liverpool.

At Anfield, Eddie Howe had no options on the bench to change things, whilst Klopp could change his entire five players furthest up the pitch. Klopp changed four of them and three of those subs were key to the two goals that ended up winning it.

Tonight at SJP, Eddie Howe had nobody, whilst Pep Guardiola had the luxury of leaving the likes of Grealish, Nunes, Phillips, Lewis and others on the bench, ‘only’ bringing on Kevin de Bruyne who scored a cracking equaliser and then laid on a superb pass for fellow sub Oscar Bobb to score a quite brilliant winner in added time.

My two words to sum up everything I saw tonight, were cruel but proud.

Eddie Howe and his players deserved at least a point for what they had put into this BUT when you are playing the club with the best team and squad in the world AND you have around a dozen or so players unavailable, then this is sometimes the final reality that can happen.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

