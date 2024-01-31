News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Follows Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3

An official Newcastle United injury update.

This follows the 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

United getting back to winning ways in the Premier League, making it three wins in a row in all competitions.

Eddie Howe with a lot of positives.

However, the Head Coach delivering an official Newcastle United injury update following the game.

Eddie Howe speaking after Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 to NUFC TV:

“I think Martin Dubravka is ok, hopefully.

“Regarding Alex[ander Isak], it looks like he has a slight groin problem.

“Fingers cross it is nothing too serious and he is back pretty quickly.

“We are hopeful to get…

“Well we do have some players in and around returning…

“So with today’s result, hopefully not losing Alex for too long.

“It could be a big bonus for us [with other players close to returning].”

Eddie Howe in his press conference following the win over Villa, was also asked about Alexander Isak and the injury / availability situation generally:

“I would like to say it was my decision to make the change, but it was Alex’s decision, he said he had to come off.

“We are hopeful it is not a serious injury.

“It doesn’t look too bad.

“But it’s very early to say that, we need a proper diagnosis and then assess where we are.

“There are players close.

“They are getting there.

“Harvey Barnes would probably be the closest.

“I think Callum has been doing well but we haven’t seen him in training yet.

“The others are a bit behind them.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6(1) Newcastle 5(4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)