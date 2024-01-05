News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Sunderland match on Saturday

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe preparing for this away game at Sunderland, a first FA Cup derby in 68 years and a first derby of any kind in eight years.

This Friday morning Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media that:

Callum Wilson’s calf injury is not serious but he will miss the Sunderland match and the Man City game next weekend. The next Premier League game after Man City (13 January) is not until Villa (30 January), though of course we are hoping to have more FA Cup action after Saturday’s game (fourth round would be weekend of Saturday 27 January).

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier is in the balance for the Mackem match, Eddie Howe indicating it will be a late fitness test to see if his groin injury is ok to allow him to play at Sunderland.

Unless any hidden surprises, that Newcastle United injury update would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his team against Sunderland from these 19 players, plus potentially Kieran Trippier.

Dubravka, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Isak, Gordon, Lascelles, Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy

When asked about how the injury situation and availability situation is looking overall.

Eddie Howe said that he is hopeful a number of players will be returning to action by the end of January and that this will be a big factor in potential recruitment (or not…) in this transfer window.

We know that obviously Sandro Tonali isn’t available until late August 2024 and that if Nick Pope plays again this season, it will be towards the end of the season.

So other than Trippier and Wilson, we are looking to when Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes will be back, along with the the likes of Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett.