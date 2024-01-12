News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Manchester City match (and beyond…)

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking after the much needed completely dominant 3-0 victory over Sunderland in the FA Cup.

Plus of course now, Eddie Howe preparing for this massive challenge of Man City in the Premier League on Saturday.

A massive blow though, with Eddie Howe updating on Joelinton:

“It isn’t good, it is an injury that will see him miss a minimum of six weeks, it is a real blow for us.

“He is such an important player.

“He has a problem with his tendon in his quad.

“He is very disappointed, he wants to play and do well – we have had to try and pick him up.

“He is our midfield driving force, it is a big blow.”

This Friday morning Newcastle United injury update for Man City (and beyond…), Craig Hope of The Mail having given these other key injury / availability messages from Eddie Howe:

Joe Willock – Won’t be back ‘anytime soon’ with his Achilles problem.

Jacob Murphy – Is ‘close’ to returning from his shoulder injury.

Elliot Anderson – Won’t be back ‘anytime soon’ with his back problem.

Harvey Barnes – Winger is ‘getting closer but has a long way to go.’

Callum Wilson – Eddie Howe is ‘hopeful’ the striker could be back at the end of January, as he recovers from a calf injury.