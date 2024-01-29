News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Aston Villa match (and beyond…)

An official Newcastle United injury update on Monday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking after the much needed completely 2-0 victory at Fulham, that sees United into the fifth round of the FA Cup, facing an away trip to Blackburn or Wrexham.

Plus of course now, Eddie Howe preparing for this challenge on Tuesday night at Aston Villa, back in Premier League action.

Eddie Howe on Miguel Almiron and Jamaal Lascelles:

“We hope Miggy will be with us.

“Jamaal I’m not so sure about.

“It’s not a serious injury but I think it might be enough to keep him out of this game – it will be close.

“We certainly hope to have Miggy with us.”

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson:

“Harvey is getting closer. He’s probably the closest, along with Callum.

“Then you go a little bit further back to Joe and a bit further again to Elliot, then we have a couple of others that are even further back.

“Harvey and Callum are probably the closest to returning to help us.”

This Monday morning Newcastle United injury update for Aston Villa (and beyond…), having given some key injury / availability messages from Eddie Howe:

Kieran Trippier – The England defender is fine after feeling some groin soreness towards the end of the win over Fulham.

Miguel Almiron – Expected to be ok after having missed Saturday at Craven Cottage due to illness.

Jamaal Lascelles – A not serious calf injury means the club captain could potentially miss this Villa game.

Harvey Barnes – Eddie Howe saying the winger is ‘getting closer’ but not available yet for Tuesday’s match.

Callum Wilson – Same again with our number nine, Howe saying ‘getting closer’ but won’t make this Villa game.

Joe Willock – The former Arsenal player is behind both Barnes and Wilson when it comes to when he’s expected back in action.

Elliot Anderson – His back injury seeing him still some way off returning, not expected back until after the others above.

Eddie Howe of course also still missing Nick Pope, Joelinton and Matt Targett with long-term injuries, plus Tonali’s gambling related ban nut up until late August 2024.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played away at either Blackburn or Wrexham)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)