Official new Newcastle United training update has given us these clues for Manchester City availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery of photos.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Manchester City at St James’ Park.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 12 first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali (who obviously can’t play until end of August 2024)

Those not seen…

Of those who played on Saturday, no sign of Joelinton, no surprise there after picking up an injury.

However, also no sign of Lewis Miley, Kieran Trippier, Martin Dubvravka, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles, who did all play at least some minutes against Sunderland.

Also missing from the Newcastle United training shots are Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy and Callum Wilson.

Always difficult to know for sure as players can be innocently missed out of the set of published photos AND Eddie Howe appears to be keeping his cards very close to his chest for this Man City match, with so few players featured, including no goalkeepers.