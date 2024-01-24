News

Official new Newcastle United training update has given us these clues for Fulham availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery of photos.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Fulham at Craven Cottage

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 16 first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Loris Karius, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier

(Trippier not then off to Bayern then, nor Miggy off to Saudi Arabia…)

So the 16 above are basically all 11 who started against Man City.

Then from amongst the subs from that last game, we also have photographed in training today – Karius, Dummett, Hall and Ritchie. With making up the 16 in the Newcastle United training shots is Livramento, he missed Man City due to illness.

Those not seen…

Of those who we might have expected to also be included in the training shots today but aren’t seen in the shots…

It had been hoped Callum Wilson could be back for this match, whilst he has also been one of the Newcastle players media linked in recent days with a potential move elsewhere.

Emil Krafth was on the bench against Man City but no sign of him in the images, same with Mark Gillespie. As for Jamaal Lascelles, the club captain was also amongst the subs for that last game. There have been media reports claiming interest from Besiktas in Lascelles but who knows.

Joelinton had his operation on Tuesday and is expected back in May now.

Also missing from the Newcastle United training shots are Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Javier Manquillo and Jacob Murphy.

Always difficult to know for sure as players can be innocently missed out of the set of published photos and/or Eddie Howe wants to keep the opposition guessing…