Official Match Cam footage of Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – VERY much worth a watch
An excellent result, Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3.
Such a gulf in class.
Eddie Howe’s side dominating this derby from the first whistle to the last.
So much to talk about in this Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 clash.
Interesting to see this Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club.
Showing behind the scenes stuff starting ahead of kick-off.
As well as excellent different angle match action from an alternative perspective, down at pitch level.
The three goals caught perfectly!
VERY much worth a watch.
Enjoy.
Stats via BBC Sport:
Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen
Sunderland:
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)
Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)
Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)
Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)
Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)
Referee: Craig Pawson
Newcastle team v Sunderland:
Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)
Unused subs:
Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson
(Roll out the red carpet, the Mags are in town – Read HERE)
(Eddie Howe reflects as United hammer the Mackems – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)
(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)
(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)
(Geordies outclass Mackems on and off the pitch – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)
Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)
Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk