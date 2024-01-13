Opinion

Number of missing Newcastle United players nothing special (unusual)? The reality very very different

The Newcastle United players did themselves proud tonight at St James’ Park.

However, there were just not enough of them.

The game won AND lost due to the reinforcements that were available (or not…) on the benches.

Pep Guardiola having match winners / game changers to come off the bench.

Eddie Howe with basically… nobody.

I laugh at the desperate journalists, pundits and rival fanbases who try to do us down on this.

Claiming the number and quality of missing Newcastle United players is nothing unusual.

All clubs have injuries, stop your moaning, everybody has these issues etc etc.

It isn’t a case of moaning, it is a case of fighting our corner.

This defeat to Manchester City (and many other ones) WAS directly linked to the sheer number and quality of missing Newcastle United players.

This is the list of who was unavailable against Man City:

Joelinton – Brazil international

Nick Pope – England international

Tino Livramento – Very exciting young player and certainty to be England international in the future

Jacob Murphy – Featured in 36 of NUFC’s 38 Premier League matches as finished fourth last season.

Sandro Tonali – Italy international

Joe Willock – Great player, a key factor in Newcastle’s fourth place finish last season

Harvey Barnes – England international

Elliot Anderson – Newcastle’s top scorer during pre-season and very exciting young player

Callum Wilson – England international striker

Matt Targett – Second choice left-back

Javier Manquillo – Squad player

These are the Newcastle United players who are NUFC’s biggest signings

Isak, Tonali, Gordon, Bruno, Joelinton, Botman, Wilson, Willock, Livramento, Barnes

Six of these ten weren’t available for tonight’s Manchester City match.

Isak (13), Tonali (5), Gordon (19), Bruno (20), Joelinton (14), Botman (8), Wilson (8), Willock (1), Livramento (6), Barnes (2)

Six of these ten starting only eight or less of the 21 Newcastle United Premier League games this season.

When combined, these ten most expensive players in the NUFC squad, have only made 93 of the possible 210 Premier League starts this season.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports