Number of Fulham v Newcastle tickets still unsold – Newcastle United fans furious with away allocation

We have been contacted on Tuesday morning by some NUFC fans about Fulham v Newcastle tickets.

Living in the London area, they had managed to get tickets amongst the home fans for Saturday’s match.

Sure enough, I looked into it myself, Fulham v Newcastle tickets still on sale for Fulham supporters.

If you recall, Newcastle United fans got an allocation of 3,800 tickets, this is the minimum allocation the rules dictate, with away supporters entitled to 15 per cent of the capacity in FA Cup matches.

However, as I wrote (see below) when that allocation was announced, usually at Craven Cottage, it is normally around the 6,000 mark when it comes to FA Cup away allocations for Craven Cottage, For example, last season Leeds fans got 6,165 tickets for the fifth round FA Cup game at Fulham.

No reason was given as to why when it came to Fulham v Newcastle tickets, we were allocated thousands less than Leeds and other clubs have previously received, including Spurs earlier this season in the League Cup, a competition that guarantees away fans only 10 per cent of capacity.

Anyway, these Newcastle United this morning didn’t get in touch only to brag that they had got tickets in the home end, instead it was to let us know how furious they were that Newcastle fans had received such a (relatively) small allocation AND how many unsold tickets there still were for Saturday’s match.

The same as Newcastle United’s ticketing site and those of other clubs, Fulham have a live map of Craven Cottage where their fans can go on and see which seats are still unsold, then click on and buy the ones they want.

So this live map showing me / you how many Fulham v Newcastle tickets remain unsold only four days before the game…

Here are a series of screenshots taken from the Fulham ticketing site, showing most of the sections in the Hammersmith End of Craven Cottage and the unsold seats (unsold are the red dots)…

A quick rough count up shows that there are still around 4,800 unsold Fulham v Newcastle tickets in the Hammersmith End.

Checking out the other three stands…

Riverside stand – approx 1,250 unsold Fulham v Newcastle tickets

Johnny Haynes stand – approx 1,800 unsold Fulham v Newcastle tickets

Putney end – approx 1,500 unsold Fulham v Newcastle tickets

Adding the four stands up, that means there are around 9,350 Fulham v Newcastle tickets still unsold.

The current Craven Cottage capacity is just under 25,000, the last PL home game against Arsenal had a crowd of 24,444.

So if you take into account 3,800 official NUFC away tickets and the 9,350 home ones still unsold, it means so far only around 11,000 tickets have been sold to Fulham fans (or Newcastle fans infiltrating the home sections).

I think safe to say that no mad late rush will see this game sold out and instead, the home sections could end up looking more half empty than sold out.

Whatever happens, there will be thousands of empty unsold seats and it is an absolute disgrace.

So many Newcastle United fans would have loved to go to this match, especially those living in the south. It is no exaggeration I think, to say that if on top of the 3,800 official away tickets, these current 9,000 unsold Fulham tickets were made available to Newcastle supporters, then they would sell out as well. Back in the days of Wimbledon not having their own stadium and instead playing at the likes of Selhurst Park, there would be 10,000 NUFC fans there, as it was pretty much the only match in the south where our ex-pats / exiles could get a ticket. With things the way they are now, especially the over the top way NUFC are dealing with stopping fans passing away tickets on, just how many of our fans in the south would absolutely love to be inside Craven Cottage on Saturday?

Instead, the overwhelming majority will be watching on TV and thinking what a shambles / disgrace when they see thousands of empty seats.

The Mag report – 14 January 2024:

An announcement on Sunday morning with regards to Fulham v Newcastle tickets.

Newcastle United’s statement (see below) saying they will be on sale from Monday, priced £40 for adults and less for concessions.

However, it is the number of Fulham v Newcastle tickets for away fans that is the big talking point.

NUFC say that in lines with the rules of the competition, Newcastle fans have been allocated 3,800 tickets.

Clubs are obliged to give at least 15% of the capacity to the away fans in the FA Cup and with Craven Cottage holding just under 25,000 fans at the moment, then 3,800 is in that 15% of capacity ballpark.

Their third round FA Cup match saw Fulham only attracting a crowd of 15,083 and that included 690 Rotherham fans.

Last season though, Fulham were at home to Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round and the home side won 2-0, for that match, Leeds fans were allocated 6,165 tickets for Craven Cottage.

Whilst earlier this season in the Carabao / League Cup second round in August, Spurs fans were given 5,500 tickets. In that competition, away clubs are only entitled to 10% of capacity as a right (unless the police / safety advisory group decide otherwise), so Spurs fans could have been given less than 2,500 tickets, yet got 3,000 more than that.

Yes, Newcastle fans have been given the bare minimum of tickets they were entitled to BUT gutted that we aren’t getting the 6,000+ that Leeds got last season.

I wonder if there will be any explanation as to why this is the case?

NUFC official club announcement on Fulham v Newcastle tickets – 14 January 2024:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s FA Cup tie at Fulham will go on sale on Monday.

Eddie Howe’s side travel to Craven Cottage for a 19:00 GMT kick-off in the fourth round on Saturday, 27th January and United have been allocated 3,800 tickets in line with competition rules.

Sales will open from 10am on Monday, 15th January to season ticket holders with 90 and above away points. Points will be reduced twice daily at 10am and 4pm, excluding weekends, subject to availability.

Following supporter consultation there will be a limited allocation open to season ticket holder ballot for those who do not meet the away points threshold. This ballot will go live after the final points drop and will be open for entry for 24 hours.

Supporters will be asked to input card details. If they are successful in the ballot, payment will be taken and the season ticket holder will be notified by email. Those that are unsuccessful in the ballot will not be contacted and will not be charged.

Tickets will be in the form of paper.

Prices

Adults (22-64): £40

Seniors (over-65): £20

Youths (18-22): £10

Juniors (17 and under): £5

Disabled: Half price in your age category and registered as such on Newcastle United’s ticketing system

There are just over 300 restricted view seats in the Magpies’ allocation; the restriction is described as supporting pillars in view and these will be £2 less than the standard price above.

Children under 14 are not permitted to attend unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.

Fulham FC turnstile staff may challenge anyone considered not to be a genuine concession and request proof of age. Please select the correct concession at the point of purchase and carry the appropriate ID on the day.