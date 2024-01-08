News

NUFC official announcement – Unveil the 9 members of Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board

The Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board has been officially launched.

An official NUFC announcement on Monday has named (see below) the inaugural members.

The Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board having nine supporters involved.

Club official announcement launching the Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board – 8 January 2024:

Newcastle United is pleased to introduce the members of its inaugural Fan Advisory Board (FAB) following their appointments.

The FAB is a nine-person supporter board that was officially unveiled in November 2023 as part of the club’s wider Fan Engagement Plan.

It will be a key conduit for two-way dialogue between supporters and the club’s key decision makers, with a focus on the club’s strategic vision and objectives, business operations, stadium and key matchday issues, as well as any relevant heritage items, community activities and the club’s equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) commitments.

INTRODUCING THE FAB

Michael McCarthy (Season Ticket Holder fan representative)

“With a long family tradition of supporting NUFC, thanks to my dad taking me, I have been a season ticket holder since 1991 and have sat in the East Stand, Leazes and now sit in the middle tier of the Gallowgate End.

“I have a longstanding history of travelling to away games and have 160+ loyalty points having travelled all over the country and Europe following the team. My aim is to watch a NUFC side in all 92 stadiums, so I have also been known to travel the country for the U23 games too.

“Newcastle United is built on the foundations of a loyal and passionate fan base and I am delighted to be able to represent all NUFC fans as part of the FAB.

“This is a once in a lifetime position for the club to be in and I look forward to playing whatever part I can in aiding communication between the club and fans and being able to support the club to make as much progress as possible.

“I am CEO of Consilium Academies, with responsibility for over 6,000 young people and over 1,500 staff across the North of England.”

Marion Williams (Season Ticket Holder fan representative)

“I have been a season ticket holder for 23 years, travelling with my son to home and away games, supporting the team through the good times, and not so good. It was great to be back in Europe again this season and make some return journeys. Our seats are in the Gallowgate East Stand, ‘Strawberry Corner’, you will hear us supporting the team from there.

“I was elected to the Fans Liaison Committee some 20 years ago, which makes this a continuation of the journey in offering a voice for the fans and engaging with the club. I believe there are some exciting times ahead.

“Currently I am Councillor for Blakelaw Ward at Newcastle City Council and Cabinet member for a Connected Clean City.

Rajat Nayyar (Member fan representative)

“Born and bred in Newcastle, I have been a Newcastle United fan for 30 years since falling in love with the club in the early 1990’s during the Kevin Keegan ‘entertainers’ era.

“I attended my first game at St James’ Park watching Newcastle during Sir Bobby Robson’s era in the FA Cup. I have been a member of the club for a number of years, continuing to attend home games and brought my young family to experience their first match at St James Park at the recent Sela Cup.

“I am delighted to be joining the Newcastle United Fans advisory board and look forward to representing the membership on key issues during an exciting phase in the club’s evolution.

“I currently work for Evelyn Partners LLP as Tax Director.”

Thomas Symonds (Young Person/Under-25 fan representative)

“I have been a season ticket holder in the Gallowgate stand for 15 years and travel to away games regularly, including those in Europe this season.

“I am very proud to represent supporters to ensure our voices and needs are heard, and actions are taken to improve our fans’ experience when following this great club.”

Natalie Noyes (International fan representative)

“Based in New York, I was introduced to NUFC just after the takeover. I am an active member of Toon Army NYC, who regularly host supporters from across the US, UK and around the world at our beloved home base of Peter Dillon’s 36th Street.

“I attended my first match in Newcastle against Arsenal in May 2023, and since then have been away to Leeds and Chelsea, followed by both Sam Fender shows at SJP, all three US Summer Series matches, Chelsea at home, and the Champions League game at PSG. I have also attended NUSC events in London and Paris.

“I graduated from the University of Michigan and the University of Connecticut School of Law, am a lifelong sports and music fan, and have practiced law for many years in the film, television, music, and fashion industries.”

Paul Karter (NUST fan group representative)

“Elected to the Board of NUST in January 2023 and stepped up to Vice-Chair in June 2023. I am 49 years old, have worked in recruitment for 26 years, and for the last five, I have run my own executive search business.

“First game was at St. James’ Park in 1979. Have held a season ticket for 30 years and attend a number of away games each season.”

Adam Stoker (NUST fan group representative)

“Elected to the Board of NUST in June 2023. I am 27 years old and work in Communications.

“I have been an NUFC season ticket holder for 13 years and have been going to games at St James’ Park since I was 5. Regular attendee of away games and a member of Wor Flags, and have been working closely with the Football Supporters Association and Football Supporters Europe in recent months.”

Claire Wintrip (United with Pride fan group representative)

“I am Co Chair for Newcastle United’s official LGBTQIA+ supporter group, United with Pride. I have been in this role for two years; we work with the club to ensure all fans are welcome at St. James’ Park.

“I have been supporting Newcastle United since I was four years old when my late dad took me to my first ever home game in the Gallowgate end over 40 years ago!

“That was the day I fell in love with the club and knew that this was my team forever, through the bad and the good. I am season ticket holder in the Gallowgate end and still to this day I get the same excitement when I enter the stadium as I did when I was 4.

“I am passionate about the club and working with them and other fans to make things better wherever possible. “

Joe Ayton (NUDSA fan group representative)

“My name is Joe Ayton and I have been a Season Ticket holder for over twenty years. I have been a member of Newcastle United Disabled Supporters Association (NUDSA) since it was formed 25 years ago and its Chairman for the last five. NUDSA is a non-political supporter’s group for disabled fans, their family, and friends.

“NUDSA was delighted to be one of the organisations invited to be part of the Fans Advisory Board and as their representative, I am looking forward to working with my fellow board members to support the football club in this exciting new era.”

NEXT STEPS

Each co-opted representative will have a three-year tenure, while all other positions will have two-year tenures.

The nine members will select their chair and vice-chair and will convene for the first time at an informal meeting in January 2024, before a first formal FAB meeting in February.