Opinion

Not a better time to play the Mackems

As the dust settled on Monday’s 4-2 defeat at Liverpool, more than a few Mackems will have been uttering the words: “There’s not a better time to play Newcastle.”

I would have struggled to disagree. Not since the gulf between the two teams massively widened following the departure of Mike Ashley have Newcastle been troubled by such a poor run of form and injuries.

Yet as this week has progressed, and our dear neighbours have repeatedly shot themselves in the foot, I have come to realise something else: there’s not a better time to play Sunderland.

I will get on to the hilarious error with the Black Cat Bar later, but much more fundamentally, Sunderland’s first step towards surrendering home advantage was giving the 6,000 travelling Magpies the whole of the North Stand.

For those less familiar with the layout of the Stadium of Light, the North Stand is a bit like a miniature version of the Leazes End, but made of cheap red plastic.

Like in the Leazes, away fans are normally shoved up in the Gods (except at Sunderland it is considerably less Godly, either in terms of proximity to the heavens, or in sanctity of the general environment). And also like in the Leazes, there is a great majority normally sat below those away fans cheering on the home team and drowning out their visitors.

We all know that it is so much easier to generate an atmosphere packed into an away end than it is at home matches. We fall victim to that time and again at St James’ Park despite the best endeavours of everyone present, as the reverberations result in out-of-time chants bouncing between the two ends. At away games, you can build and maintain a single chant for several minutes, something which is much more challenging at home.

The noise coming from Newcastle’s supporters on Saturday will be magnificent.

For a similar scale, picture the Gallowgate End packed out with away fans. Just imagine for a moment how that wall of noise would disrupt home fans’ ability to generate any kind of atmosphere as one entire wall of the stadium booms out its song in unison.

Those of us with long enough memories actually do have a reference point for a similar invasion at St James’ Park – just think back to the 1993/94 season, our first in the Premier League.

Sir John Hall had already started erecting the steelwork for the original Leazes rebuild during the tail end of the previous year’s promotion campaign, replacing the rather pathetic Leazes terrace which had remained throughout the 1980s as a mere shadow of its predecessor.

When work started to mirror that new stand with one at the Gallowgate, away fans were temporarily housed not only in the Gallowgate itself, but in the Strawberry Corner of all places.

There were some grumbles at the time but it was accepted as a short term move to enable the important redevelopment of the ground. Yet despite it being a memorable first season back in the top flight, with Andy Cole’s haul of goals the stand out recollection, I also recall how the atmosphere was affected by away fans being housed there in the second half of that campaign.

So it will be for Sunderland on Saturday. I cannot for the life of me think how their leadership can possibly have thought this was a good idea.

Then on to the brilliant emergence of the issue with the Black Cats Bar this week.

I would first like to point out to any younger Sunderland supporters that actually the title of the bar is not something to get overly excited about, given that the Black Cats, if I recall correctly, was a new nickname that Malcolm Crosby, Mick Buxton and Bob Murray came up with over a couple of cans of Ace Lager in the mid-90s.

I actually had to stop my car as I drove home from work on Thursday evening listening to BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport show, as my laughter at the reaction to this monumental blunder played out as a comedy farce that the two Ronnies would have been proud of.

First, resident mackem sympathist and one-time Toon reporter Nick Barnes seemed to be virtually fighting back tears as his genuine anger at the humiliation became obvious, while his Newcastle counterpart Matthew Raisbeck took enormous joy as he fluctuated between faux concern and blatant mickey taking.

Then we got to enjoy a succession of mackems calling in, branding what their masters had done as ‘unforgivable’ while our 1990 play-off antagonist Marco Gabbiadini stirred the Sunderland supporters further by repeatedly telling them that Newcastle would be ridiculing them for this error for the next 50 years.

It was magical radio and in an instant our injury troubles and poor form seemed but a memory to me, as we were provided with a timely reminder that our club is now a slick, professionally run outfit while Sunderland remain as dysfunctional as we once were.

For all the issues our team has faced in the last few weeks, I maintain absolute faith in Eddie Howe, and I think many of the performances following defeats (including at Liverpool) have shown that, while circumstances have counted against us and we have played badly at times, the unity within the group remains.

Sunderland meanwhile, have recently sacked a manager who not only seemed genuinely likeable (even to us Newcastle supporters) but also seemed to be making slow but steady progress with a group of young players having lost his best striker and star loan signings from last season. He was a unifying presence they could have done with in the last few days.

Their owners have demonstrated a disdain for their own supporters which shows incompetence at best and sheer disrespect at worst.

So I write this with less than 24 hours to go before the big game and I might yet end up with egg on my face. It is a derby and – as the pundits like to tell us – anything can happen.

Yet – barring a crazy early red card or some more ridiculous refereeing decisions – to my mind the pendulum of where this one is going has swung back firmly in our favour without a ball being kicked.