News

Northumbria Police release statement on fan behaviour after Newcastle United hammer Sunderland

Northumbria Police have given their reaction after Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3.

A spokesperson saying that the day had ‘passed largely without incident’ despite twice as many away fans as would be allowed in a league match.

Northumbria Police had insisted on a ‘bubble’ operation which meant all 6,000 Newcastle United fans had to travel by official coaches, in and out of Wearside. Otherwise NUFC would have been restricted to only 2,500 travelling supporters.

Northumbria Police statement after Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Chief Superintendent Hutchinson:

“The policing operation for today’s Wear/Tyne Derby passed largely without incident.

“With the overwhelming majority of both home and away fans enjoying the match and showing the friendly good humour that the North East is well known for.

“We would like to thank supporters from both clubs who adhered to the necessary measures in place to ensure the day was able to run smoothly.

“This fixture required a very different approach from previous matches due to the much larger number of away supporters attending and we greatly appreciate the cooperation of fans.

“We would also like to thank both clubs and our partners from across the region, who worked together to help ensure those attending the game could do so safely and that disruption for other members of the public was kept to a minimum.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

(Eddie Howe reflects as United hammer the Mackems – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Geordies outclass Mackems on and off the pitch – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports