Northumbria Police official statement released – Warning fans ahead of Sunderland v Newcastle United

Northumbria Police have released an official statement ahead of Saturday’s derby match.

The statement (see below) warning fans of Sunderland and Newcastle United.

Northumbria Police warning supporters of the consequences of anybody not heeding their ‘advice’ ahead of the match.

Northunbria Police warning statement to fans ahead of Sunderland v Newcastle United – 3 January 2024:

‘There is much excitement for the FA Cup game between Sunderland and Newcastle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Football fans in the North East are known for being amongst the most passionate in the country and this fixture is much-anticipated by supporters of both clubs.

Our role, and that of our wider partners – including the clubs, transport providers and local authorities – is to help ensure those attending the game can do so safely and that disruption for other members of the public is kept to a minimum.

Ever since the fixture was announced, extensive discussions have been held with all parties and a lot of work has been ongoing to facilitate the safe delivery of such a large-scale event.

All partners involved agreed to a no. of conditions. This includes, to facilitate a 6,000 away allocation, Newcastle fans traveling to and from the stadium on coaches. Without this, the public transport system wouldn’t be able to accommodate those no’s of supporters safely.

On the day, there’ll be a much larger police presence around the ground than usual. Police cordons will also be in place to help accommodate both sets of fans.

We would therefore ask all fans to work with us to help ensure the match goes ahead without incident.

We know the overwhelming majority of supporters will follow the advice being shared by ourselves and their respective clubs.

However, we want to make it clear to anyone who is intent on using the game as an excuse to cause trouble that this will not be tolerated.

Anyone found responsible will subsequently face tough action, including criminal prosecution and being handed a football banning order.

We want to ensure all supporters can have a safe and enjoyable time – and everyone can play their part in achieving that result.’