Opinion

No January Newcastle United signings happening – Going with what NUFC have got

We are now exactly halfway through the transfer window and no Newcastle United signings as yet.

This 2024 January transfer window will close at 11 pm on Thursday 1 February.

So the big question is, will anything change when it comes to Newcastle United signings?

I would say a big fat no to that question for sure.

Certainly if we are talking about first team squad Newcastle United signings.

There will always be every chance of younger age group signings, including say another Yankuba Minteh or Garang Kuol, where they would be signed and then sent out on loan straight away for first team football and development / progress for them as young players.

Indeed, I think it has been made clear by those inside the club, that the pot of money used for these kind of younger age group signings is very much separate to the main first team squad signings one.

I of course accept that at this moment in time, very clearly Eddie Howe could use a helping hand, in terms of Newcastle United signings coming in, who would help at this time of so many unavailable players.

However, I just don’t see that helping hand giving the Head Coach reinforcements in this window.

Newcastle United have a very well defined transfer strategy.

Apart from the players who arrived in the very first new NUFC owners / Eddie Howe transfer window (January 2022) who needed to be to hit the ground running and prevent relegation, Newcastle United have since then only signed outfield players aged 25 and under.

Indeed, since January 2022, the only outfield player signed who has been older than 23 when bought, was 25 year old Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United have a strategy of buying players who they expect to improve in years to come on the pitch and increase in value in financial terms as well, these two things absolutely key to NUFC if they are to make progress. Also, a big part of this strategy is that by buying players young, even when the transfer fees are sizeable (£40m / £50m / £60m) the wages are far lower than if these signings were late 20s rather than early 20s.

The idea that Newcastle United would commit to a signing like say Kalvin Phillips, would be remarkable for me. In terms of them suddenly jumping away from this very very well defined and absolutely committed younger signings strategy.

A strategy that has so far massively benefited NUFC in the short-term AND obviously made things in the future look very positive.

Kalvin Phillips will turn 29 in December and the idea of Newcastle United paying a serious transfer fee (£40m?) for such a player, or indeed a loan now and then a commitment to make that permanent in the summer…

Well, it just isn’t happening.

Paying massive money and wages for older players and then losing loads of money on them, that is if anybody would give them anything at all for older signings when they then end up relatively quickly unwanted, was very much key to how Everton ended up in such a disastrous mess.

If Newcastle United had qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and/or were up there with a realistic chance of qualifying via the league for next season’s CL competition, then maybe a possibility of Newcastle United signings this month.

However, that is sadly very definitely not the case.

Instead, I see this month and indeed the rest of the season, as one where Eddie Howe just has to do the best he can with what is available, hopefully some injured players back in the near future.

Making expensive signings now, to fill a short-term problem, only to then (hopefully!) have all the injured (and Tonali!) back for next season, simply makes no sense. Certainly not when you can see that very clear NUFC transfer strategy.

I see a massive transfer window ahead in the summer actually, both in and out.

As well as those not good enough moving on, I also think some first team squad players will be sold to help pay for new signings AND especially help with FFP to allow us to buy far more quality in than otherwise would be the case.

I don’t for one second see that as Eddie Howe selling an Isak, a Bruno, a Botman etc. Indeed, he recently made that clear, in terms of selling players, DOESN’T necessarily mean selling your very best players.

I wouldn’t be surprised if many the likes of Murphy, Longstaff and others might move out, especially as they are the kind of sales that would be massively FFP beneficial.