Opinion

Newcastle United ‘wedded to idea Eddie Howe is their long-term manager’ – How long is long-term…?

Eddie Howe has now been Newcastle United manager for two years and 72 days.

Only six current Premier League managers have been in their jobs longer (see below).

Indeed, only four of those current managers that have been in their jobs longer than Eddie Howe, were appointed when their club was a Premier League one.

Marco Silva (Fulham) and Thomas Frank (Brentford) were appointed when their clubs were in a lower division.

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Pep Guardiola (Man City), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) and David Moyes (West Ham) are the four ahead of Eddie Howe, in terms of when appointed by a then Premier League club.

Those four managers see their clubs currently first, second, fourth and sixth in the Premier League, so is this proof that managers should be given more time than on average most get at the moment?

I think the answer that has to be yes.

However, only if you give plenty time to the right one!

Which is the tricky thing of course.

Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson are Newcastle United’s most successful managers in relatively recent history, each of them at St James’ Park for just under five years.

Alan Pardew lasted just over four years in more bizarre circumstances, although I suppose that compared to some of Ashley’s choice of other minions (JFK, Carver, McClaren…), Pardew was a relative success for sure.

Rafa Benitez lasted three years three months and it will always be the unknown, if the takeover had happened earlier, would he have been able to build something special?

Whilst his post-Newcastle career has ended up a complete mess with really poor choices (China, Everton…), Rafa did a brilliant job at St James’ Park in the most difficult of circumstances and very promising signs that with proper backing he could do so much more.

The final 28 Premier League games of his final season (2018/19) saw Rafa’s Newcastle with the eighth best form in the top tier, whilst with the help of at last a (by Ashley’s standards) high transfer fee (£20m) paid for Miguel Almiron on 31 January 2019, the very final 16 PL matches of that season saw NUFC pick up the fifth highest number of points and fifth highest number of goals.

Who knows what he might have done with proper money to spend?

What we do know, is what Eddie Howe has been able to do with some proper money to spend.

Alongside Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United have made some stunning signings and even better, the emphasis has been on signing younger players who have overall been excellent so far, with the promise of improvement in the future.

Will that future be under Eddie Howe?

Well I certainly think so, despite the recent run of results from early December.

We all know the factors that have helped play a major part in this form, much / most of that beyond the control of the Head Coach, plus we also know what came before that in the two years previous to this run of recent results.

I hope Eddie Howe is here for many years to come and interesting to read this from one of the NUFC journalists…

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph talking to BBC Sport:

“I think Mourinho would love the Newcastle job because of that Sir Bobby Robson link.

“I think he’s lost that softer human edge that he once had and he has still got the arrogance.

“After a while, him calling out players – being direct or blunt – goes tired in the modern era of football.

“He won’t be Newcastle manager any time soon. I think they are wedded to the idea that Eddie Howe is their long-term manager – but never say never.”

Premier League managers length of time so far at clubs (as at 19 January 2024):

8 years 103 days (8 October 2015) Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

7 years 202 days (1 July 2016) Pep Guardiola (Man City)

5 years 95 days (16 October 2018) Thomas Frank (Brentford)

4 years 28 days (22 December 2019) Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

4 years 20 days (30 December 2019) David Moyes (West Ham)

2 years 202 days (1 July 2021) Marco Silva (Fulham)

2 years 72 days (8 November 2021) Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

1 year 241 days (23 May 2022) Erik ten Hag (Man U)

1 year 219 days (14 June 2022) Vincent Kompany (Burnley)

1 year 123 days (18 September 2022) Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton)

1 yar 79 days (1 November 2022) Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

1 year 63 days (17 November 2022) Rob Edwards (Luton)

354 days (30 January 2023) Sean Dyche (Everton)

304 days (21 March 2023) Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace)

235 days (19 May 2023) Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea)

227 days (6 June 2023) Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham)

214 days (19 June 2023) Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)

163 days (9 August 2023) Gary O’Neil (Wolves)

45 days (5 December 2023) Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)

30 days (20 December) Nuno (Nottingham Forest)