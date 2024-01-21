Transfer Market

Newcastle United ‘vehemently express’ January transfer situation on England duo Wilson and Trippier

A frantic 24 hours of reporting on Newcastle United stars Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

Claims that one or both could leave in this January transfer window.

Reported approaches from Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively, for the England internationals.

Now on Sunday, an interesting update from Luke Edwards at The Telegraph.

Edwards states that ‘Newcastle United have decided neither Kieran Trippier nor Callum Wilson are for sale and will block any attempt to lure them away this month.’

The man from The Telegraph saying his information is that ‘Senior figures at St James’ Park, however, have spoken to both Trippier and Wilson and have informed Telegraph Sport that both players are staying and neither are agitating to leave. As far as Newcastle are concerned, that is the end of the matter and all future bids for two of their most senior players will be rejected.’

It had already been reported elsewhere that after having been given some time off during the ‘winter break’ following the Man City match, the Newcastle United players, including Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, had reported back to the training ground on Saturday to begin preparations for Fulham next Saturday in the FA Cup.

This Sunday media update goes on to say that ‘The insistence that both are not for sale was vehemently expressed on Sunday morning. In turn, Trippier has assured the Newcastle board and coaching staff that he is happy on Tyneside and will not be trying to force his way out of the club. Wilson, who has been out injured with a calf problem, has also been told he will not be allowed to leave and the 31-year-old has also declared he wants to stay.’

The Telegraph go on to say that Newcastle United are keen on signing a midfielder, whether that is this window or in the summer. With the likes of Amadou Onana (Everton), Khephren Thuram (Nice) and Manu Kone (Borussia Mönchengladbach) all of interest.

To be able to buy any of these or similar this month, would need Newcastle United to sell an existing player. With the possible exception if for some reason another club did agree to an initial loan which would turn into a permanent deal in the summer, though this seeming to be very unlikely.

The newspaper insisting that their information is that ‘…new signings are being sought and Newcastle will remain active in the market in the hope of landing one of their midfield targets right up until the deadline. There is an expectation that the market will begin to move the closer we get to the deadline.’

Eleven days remaining now until the transfer window ends on 1 February 2024.

I would guess a lot more Newcastle fans now thinking there could potentially be significant transfer action, in and out, this transfer window, than would have been their feeling before this weekend’s intense speculation.