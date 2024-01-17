News

Newcastle United star ranked top four in the world for aerial challenges by centre backs

An interesting new report has been looking at centre backs around the world.

Ranking them via their aerial play statistics this season.

The report coming up with the top 100 in the world, which includes a Newcastle United star ranked in the top four.

The report is from the CIES Football Observatory and gives the:

‘100 centre backs in the world with the best aerial play statistics* according to an index computed from the number of aerial duels won, in relation to the playing time and the frequency of aerial duels at employer team level, the percentage of aerial duels won and the sporting level of the matches played.

*Statistics refer to domestic league matches in the current season or the last completed one for summer leagues. Only footballers who have played at least 900’ are included in the rankings.’

As you can see, Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk at the very top, but Jamaal Lascelles fourth top.

The NUFC club captain came in and did really well when Sven Botman’s injury absence gave him a surprise chance of so much playing time.

One of his main attributes is of course Jamaal Lascelles’ strength in the air, so not a massive surprise to see him with such healthy statistics and high placing in this study of centre backs around the world.

Eddie Howe though now finally has his first choice back four reunited, the unit that were outstanding last season in defence along with Nick Pope. So unless injury strikes, Jamaal Lascelles may find any future pitch action very limited this season.