Newcastle United star makes FA Cup team of the fourth round

The FA Cup team of the fourth round has been revealed after the weekend action.

All 16 fifth round matches played out.

The very final game to be decided was Blackburn 4 Wrexham 1.

Now an FA Cup team of the fourth round has been published, based on the Whoscored ratings from all the games, the highest rated player in each position, from the sixteen matches played.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Newcastle United’s Dan Burn making the cut, as well as two Blackburn players who look potentially the biggest threats to NUFC in the fifth round.

The Whoscored FA Cup team of the fourth round:

Lucas (Maidstone United) – 9.12

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) – 7.64

Max Kilman (Wolves) – 8.32

Toti (Wolves) – 7.99

Dan Burn (Newcastle) – 8.96

Completing the defensive line is Newcastle’s Dan Burn, who won the player of the match award for his performance against Fulham on Saturday evening. In a strong all-round display, Burn made nine clearances, three interceptions and completed all four tackles he attempted, while he also won four aerial duels and found the net shortly on the hour mark to double the visitors’ lead.

David Brooks (Bournemouth) – 9.05

Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn) – 9.06

Blackburn attacker Sammie Szmodics continued his electric form in front of goal with a brace against League Two side Wrexham on Monday evening to bring his tally for the season to 21 in all competitions. Szmodics also provided two key passes and completed one successful dribble to return a WhoScored rating of 9.06.

Alex Scott (Bournemouth) – 8.93

Joao Pedro (Brighton) – 9.38

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) – 8.77

Sam Gallagher (Blackburn) – 8.72

Rounding off the team of the round is Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher, who makes the XI after his display against Wrexham on Monday evening. The 28-year-old had a hand in three of Rovers’ four goals on the night, scoring one and assisting two, including Sammie Szmodic’s equaliser on 32 minutes. Gallagher made a total of three key passes and one successful dribble, while he also won two aerial duels, on his way to a WhoScored rating of 8.72.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in the midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played away at Blackburn)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)