Newcastle United signings strategy – Chelsea, Man Utd, Everton and Man City explanation

Some good stuff on The Mag this Wednesday morning, especially interested in the article on potential Newcastle United signings by Matthew Robson, entitled ‘Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle United – A move that was never going to happen.’

The article (read it here) explained why (in the author’s opinion) Newcastle United won’t be signing the Manchester City midfielder.

Basically, the Newcastle United fan writing this article, explaining that there is a very clear transfer strategy at the club. That apart from older outfield players who came in during that very first January 2022 window to instantly fight relegation, since then all outfield signings have been aged 23 or under, apart from a 25 year old Harvey Barnes.

This was part of that ‘Kalvin Phillips (not!) to Newcastle United ‘ article:

‘Newcastle United have a strategy of buying players who they expect to improve in years to come on the pitch and increase in value in financial terms, these two things absolutely key to NUFC if they are to make progress. Also a big part of this strategy is that by buying players young, even when the transfer fees are sizeable (£40m / £50m / £60m) the wages are far lower than if these signings were late 20s rather than early 20s.

Kalvin Phillips is none of these things now. Back in summer 2022, he fitted this profile just about…but now a very different story.’

Some very interesting reaction in The Mag comments section to this excellent article, including this one from NUFC9:

‘Our policy of signing younger players who will go up in value doesn’t generate any money unless we sell them once their value is high.

I hesitate to suggest it but I suspect that to compete with clubs like Man C, Man U, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea who have double/triple our spending limits, sooner or later the club may end up selling a star player in order to reinvest. e.g. selling Bruno or Isak for £80-100m. Buying a replacement for £40-50m and having £40-50m left to spend on another position.

Not a popular idea I know but I think it’s something that might need to be done at some point.’

All good healthy debate, nobody right or wrong, just opinions.

I’d like to share mine.

I agree completely with the Newcastle fan who wrote the Phillips article AND to a degree, I kind of agree with the NUFC supporters commenting on that article.

What the reality is, is that ALL clubs buy AND sell players.

Liverpool, Chelsea, even Manchester City.

With those last two named clubs in particular, selling players isn’t just about selling somebody for say £50m and then having that £50m to spend on another player. The weird and wonderful world of FFP and how it all works, amortisation and the rest, means that you might sell a certain player for £50m (or whatever) but that allows you to spend many times that amount on signings, with regard to FFP.

As we all know, Newcastle United are massively having to play catch up after such a damaging decade and a half of Mike Ashley, where the long-term health of NUFC was put on a life support system as the former owner tried to personally benefit himself as much as possible at the expense of that future health of our football club. So it isn’t just about bringing £10m in from sales to then to be able to spend that same £10m amount on a replacement. For example, the departures of Shelvey and Wood helped Newcastle to speculate far more money on incoming transfers, than just the basic incoming transfer fees and saved wages.

Chelsea may or may not have broken all kinds of rules, including FFP, with their outrageous spending levels. However, the fact that this huge spending of a £billion or whatever already under the new ownership, stands even any remote chance of ticking FFP boxes, is down to the players they have sold. The difference in actual cash going out and coming in, is beyond belief. However, selling players who have came through their youth system and/or have been brought in at a young age on relatively low transfer fees, means that for FFP, if the Chelsea owners are willing to take the financial strain, then the same of these type of players gives them massive extra spending freedom.

Selling a homegrown player who cost nothing in terms of a transfer fee and then selling him for a fortune, is the real jackpot, in terms of just how much extra FFP freedom it gives you when doing your own spending on incoming. Tino Livramento has benefited Chelsea, first when he signed for Southampton and then again when signing for Newcastle, due to a massive selling clause in his contract when he moved to the south coast. If / when Lewis Hall signs for £30m or so in the summer, then that deal will give Chelsea yet more significant spending freedom in terms of FFP, another player from their youth system.

Likewise, Man City selling homegrown youth product Cole Palmer for a reported £45m in the summer, was huge for them, in terms of what FFP help it gave them, far beyond the basic fee they are bringing in.

Newcastle United are behind the curve in all of this.

After the decade and a half of Ashley, the new owners and Eddie Howe inherited a huge mess, on and off the pitch.

Beyond the small group of key players that had to be kept, pretty much there were no other saleable assets on the playing side, of whatever age!

Much is made of the large initial net spend under the then new NUFC owners BUT how else was there to be any chance of doing the urgent repair work to stop the ship sinking altogether??? If in January 2022 Eddie Howe and the club’s owners had sold say ASM and Willock, then they would simply have needed replacing as well, plus especially in the case of Willock who had just been bought in the previous window, FFP benefits from selling him would have been negligible.

Of course, this past summer ASM was sacrificed in order to help bring in new players, that deal at that point producing far more FFP benefits over and above the basic transfer fee.

Returning to the point raised above in The Mag comments, by the fan reacting to the article.

Well, yes, only if/when somebody is actually sold, will that then directly benefit the club financially to a significant degree.

However, that is why it is so important that Newcastle United are doing what they are doing, buying up as much young talent as possible, either to go directly into the first team squad immediately, or into the younger age groups.

You look at what happened at Everton, they ended up in so much trouble because they made so many bad signings. Players that were invariably older / experienced to be able to hopefully make an immediate impact, in the hope that the team would progress on the pitch, so the fact these players would / could be declining in value wouldn’t be such a big issue, as more money coming in at the other end of things. Of course, it went wrong on all levels, rubbish on the pitch and then the vast majority of their big signings getting on in years, worth far less and indeed nothing at all in many cases, plus the massive wages they were on, meant nobody would even take them on loan, unless the scouse mackems subsidised the wages.

Man U have gone much the same way and only their global moneymaking saves them from collapsing in a similar way. In recent times they have signed countless players in their 30s, late 20s at best, players on massive wages that will only go down in value, as well as desperate loan signings – such as Casemiro, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Aramabat, Weghorst, Varane, Heaton, Ronaldo, Dubravka, Butland, Evans, Reguilon etc etc.

They have of course compounded that mess, by then making terrible choices of you signings, further huge losses on the likes of Antony, Mount and Sancho, whilst Hojlund has done nothing yet to suggest he will be worth the massive money laid out on him.

Difficult to think of any recent Man U signings that have increased in value, apart from 19 year old Garnacho who was picked up from Atletico Madrid as a kid. Martinez maybe looking their best recent signing until injury, Onana looking poor value for his massive fee, you really struggle to see players that are worth more now than when signed. This massively goes for many of their longer standing players, such as Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martial and others. As I say, they can get away with it to a large extent in terms of not collapsing, due to the huge revenues they generate regardless.

However, quite clearly it does still impact on them, especially when trying to catch up and spending massive amounts to do so, they waste it on so many over priced signings. If they did decide they wanted to try and give themselves significant FFP leg room, then selling say homegrown Rashford or youth buy Garnacho, would appear to be some of very few options they have.

Which brings me back to Newcastle United signings.

If NUFC can continue to build up an ever growing group of young / younger talent that increases in value, then that ticks all the boxes.

First team players such as Bruno, Isak, Botman, Livramento and Gordon are clearly all worth far more than when signed, the same further down the age spectrum with say Yankuba Minteh, whilst producing homegrown players such as Miley and Anderson to go with Longstaff, is just gold dust.

The Newcastle United hierarchy aren’t buying any young player with the express intent of selling any individual at any point in the future.

However, it is just a fact of life that if/when Newcastle United can keep this process going of adding young signings year on year and ending up with an ever growing pool of talent, then at some point some players leave.

Not necessarily poor players, instead some very good players will leave simply because they or the club choose for it to happen. Probably because they aren’t regularly starters in the first team and/or maybe in some cases, an offer comes in that is just too good to turn down, yes, even for the ‘richest club’ in the world.

Not saying I want it to happen but maybe yes, even a Bruno, even a Miley, even an Isak, an offer comes in sometime in the future that would mean Newcastle United would then have massive more scope with regard to FFP, over and above the significant cash received. Or one of our best players decides to leave himself for whatever reason(s) BUT that loss made massively easier to bear by the fact that the cash and FFP benefits of such a departure will be seriously large. The club’s owners able to put far more extra money into the club in order to help us close the financial / football gap on the established usual suspects.

Bottom line though is that like all clubs, Newcastle United will see players arriving and leaving every season.

Getting to a point where the players leaving, are doing so for serious money (and FFP benefits), will be key to the club growing and growing. Rather than left with an ever ageing squad of players, most of whom no other club wants, which was pretty much the situation inherited on 7 October 2021.

This is not the Mike Ashley model of signing players and hoping to sell them for more in the future simply to try and survive and financially benefit the owner via ongoing free promotion of his other businesses.

This is now a long-term strategy of trading players in and of the club that will allow ever greater amounts to be spent on an ever better quality and more valuable Newcastle United playing squad.