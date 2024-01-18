Transfer Market

Newcastle United receive an ‘official offer’ for Jamaal Lascelles – Report

Eleven days ago, it was reported (see below) that Besiktas were trying to sign Jamaal Lascelles.

Now, it has been claimed that that the Turkish club have progressed things, making an official offer for the Newcastle United club captain.

The claims come in an ‘exclusive’ from Turkish journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu on Thursday morning.

Besiktas are currently fourth in the league but only one of the top seven have conceded more goals.

As with all transfer stories in the media, you make your own decisions on what to believe.

However, from the Newcastle United point of view, you have to think zero chance of Jamaal Lascelles leaving in this window, unless a replacement is guaranteed to come in.

Looking from the outside, whilst his Newcastle United contract reportedly ends in June (2024), I am guessing that every chance there is something we don’t know about. Either the club able to trigger another year on his current deal if they choose, or another year extension already agreed and set to be announced sometime in the near future.

Jamaal Lascelles may not be automatic first choice these days but he is still only 30 (Three of our first choice back four are older! Four of five if you include Nick Pope!!) and has played really well this season when coming in for Sven Botman. I can’t believe that Newcastle would have left his contract run down without doing something.

I think there would be plenty clubs, including some in the Premier League, interested in signing Jamaal Lascelles and I think far more likely he will move on in the summer and Newcastle United collecting a half decent transfer fee.

Unless of course as I say, we are going to see Newcastle United transfer action out AND in this month.

The Mag report – 7 January 2024:

Jamaal Lascelles watched on as Newcastle United hammered Sunderland 3-0.

The NUFC club captain then one of a flurry of late subs in added time, as he, Ritchie, Dummett and Livramento were allowed a brief part of the derby demolition experience.

However, Sunday morning had brought media claims that Jamaal Lascelles could potentially be off to Besiktas.

The Mail report on Jamaal Lascelles – 7 January 2024:

‘Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles is attracting interest from Turkish side Besiktas after falling down the pecking order under Eddie Howe.

Lascelles is the club’s captain but is no longer guranteed a first team starting spot this season – with Fabian Schar and Sven Botman often selected ahead of him as the first choice centre-back pairing.

Botman, meanwhile, is back in the squad after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out for three months.

Lascelles had been covering for Botman during his absence, but now the Dutchman is available again, the 30-year-old is likely to see his game time reduced.’

It is now coming up to ten years since Jamaal Lascelles joined (August 2014) Newcastle United and I don’t think any Newcastle fan would be surprised if the club captain leaves NUFC sometime in 2024 for regular football elsewhere.

However, for Jamaal Lascelles to leave in this January transfer window, the only chance of that happening is surely if Eddie Howe is able to bring in another central defender.

Lascelles turns 31 in November and his current contract is due to be up at the end of June, so you would guess there will be movement of some sort before that happens, even if just an agreement of a one year contract extension, to ensure NUFC get a transfer fee if Jamaal Lascelles leaves in the summer.

The defender has played far more than expected this season due to Botman’s injury and has done really well in difficult circumstances. Jamaal Lascelles starting 10 Premier League matches, two League Cup games and five of the six Champions League group matches.

At the same time, now Botman and Schar have been reunited, it looks like only injury will give Lascelles any more significant game time this season.’