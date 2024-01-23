Transfer Market

Newcastle United reach agreement to buy Alfie Harrison

Alfie Harrison is signing for Newcastle United.

The ultra reliable David Ornstein breaking the news (see below) late on Tuesday afternoon.

The man from The Athletic saying that an undisclosed fee has been agreed and the highly rated teenage midfielder will join Newcastle from Manchester City.

Whilst Newcastle United fans are understandably more focused on what will or won’t happen this window in terms of more senior signings. This simply continues a process under Dan Ashworth that is seeing a separate process of Newcastle United now trying to sign the very best teenagers both in the UK and overseas, with Yankuba Minteh and Trevan Sanusi just two of the numerous teenagers brought in so far, since Mike Ashley handed the keys over.

Interesting / ironic that this news of the agreement to sign 18 year old Alfie Harrison, immediately follows news that Newcastle United have turned down a second cash bid, if around £13m, for Kieran Trippier, who will turn 34 in September.

Manchester City’s 18-year-old Alfie Harrison – City have one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💫 🔵 #MCFC So far this season 10 Goals ⚽️

6 Assists 🔌 pic.twitter.com/oLwLPUzRHt — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) January 7, 2024

David Ornstein report on The Athletic – 23 January 2024:

Newcastle United have agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign highly-rated midfield talent Alfie Harrison for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old English prospect has excelled for City at academy level and Newcastle have moved to secure his services.

Harrison is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days ahead of completing the proposed move on a long-term contract.

He has drawn comparisons to City’s prolific senior striker Erling Haaland for their visual resemblance and has recorded impressive goal and assist statistics for their age-group teams.

Newcastle’s pursuit involved Paul Midgley, who joined from City in 2022 as head of youth recruitment, and centered on Harrison having a clear path towards first-team action.

Harrison, who signed for City aged nine, has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the club’s Under-18s this season, scoring eight goals.’