Opinion

Newcastle United players – Whole NUFC squad in order of importance, least want to see sold all way down

With speculation surrounding a number of Newcastle United players, I had a bright idea.

I thought it would be easy.

At first it was, then it got tricky, then near impossible.

Basically, I went through the list of all 28 Newcastle United players, putting them in order.

At the very top I had the current NUFC player I would be the most gutted to see go, all the way down, from 1,2,3…26,27,28.

When making my choices, I made the selections with a background where all of these 28 Newcastle United players were fit and available, then also making it putting them in order of possible sale up to the end of August 2024.

So basically, judging who I most want to see still in the NUFC squad by the end of August by which time this current transfer window and the summer one, will be out of the way.

In my thinking as well when making my order of importance was the quality / ability of each player of course, but also taking into account the relative ages of each player, room for improvement, which position they play and so on.

As I say above, I found it very easy at the start BUT then it got tougher and tougher.

Interesting to see the comments from other fans on my choices and how they would have made their selection.

I went about it by picking out one player to start with and then picked a second, deciding whether he should be above or below the first player. Then with a third one, how did he compare to the first two.

The 28 Newcastle United players in order of importance – At the top the player I would be most gutted to see sold, all the way down and rated 1 to 28:

Isak

Bruno

Gordon

Botman

Joelinton

Livramento

Tonali

Willock

Lewis Miley

Pope

Barnes

Schar

Anderson

Almiron

Longstaff

Burn

Trippier

Wilson

Hall

Murphy

Targett

Dubravka

Lascelles

Krafth

Karius

Ritchie

Dummett

Gillespie

As I said above, interested to hear the thoughts of the rest of you below.