Opinion

Newcastle United players that are (***Potentially) going to be sold – A very different way of looking at it

Selling Newcastle United players has become the hot topic.

The NUFC owners and Eddie Howe hemmed in by FFP restrictions, so if anybody is going to come in this month, looking like a case of sell before you can buy.

We aren’t alone in this of course, which is underlined by how so few signings have been made by Premier League clubs so far in January 2024. Most of the deals that have been done have tended to be loans. Tells you everything.

However, I wanted to open it up a bit more, rather than just talking about this month.

There have been excellent articles on The Mag recently, talking about all the issues, with amongst them, I remember one that talked about how a big factor was which Newcastle United players that could be traded, or had been in the past.

After getting rid of the FCB and his underlings Brucey and Penfold, Eddie Howe and the new owners found the cupboard was pretty much bare when it came to sellable assets.

When we got to January 2022 in that relegation battle, the only Newcastle United players that other clubs would have bought, were a handful who were key to any chance of survival. many in that first team we couldn’t have sold, never mind squad players.

So it is mostly laughable when our critics go on about ‘net’ spending compared to other clubs. If you are desperate for new players after 15 years of Ashley and you have nobody you could realistically sell, what are you supposed to do??? So, the likes of Burn, Trippier, Wood and Bruno all came in, without any players going out OR cash coming in.

Things getting only marginally better as time went on, having to also now deal with the dreaded FFP!

January 2023 and summer 2023 windows seeing (by then) squad players Shelvey, Wood and ASM traded, in order to bring in the likes of Gordon, Tonali, Barnes, Livramento, Minteh and Hall (loan).

Anyway fast forward on and personally, I think nothing will happen this month, in or out, of any consequence. If though anything did happen this window, then I think it will be Eddie Howe driving it. A signing or two identified and he pressing the button, deciding to sell one of the lesser members of his team / squad in order to have the FFP stretch to bring in players he really wants.

As I say, I doubt anything will happen this month. However, regardless of that, I think summer 2024 will be massive, in and out.

You see, we get to this summer and a very different situation to two and a half years earlier back in January 2022.

As well as a pot of money available to use to buy players, Eddie Howe will have getting on for now, what looks like a proper squad of players. Maybe not a 25+ first team strong squad by then, however, I think a 20+ or so strong squad before trading in and out begins in the summer 2024 transfer window.

As well as cash available regardless, Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners finally in a position whereby there are a fair few Newcastle United players who won’t be first choice next season (2024/25) but who could go for significant transfer fees and maybe most importantly, far bigger FFP benefits.

For the avoidance of any doubt, I don’t expect any of the following players to leave in 2024 (neither the January nor the summer 2024 window):

Pope, Isak, Gordon, Bruno, Isak, Schar, Trippier, Willock, Livramento, Tonali, Ashby, Minteh, Anderson, Lewis Miley, Hall, Joelinton, Barnes, Burn

The following are all due to be out of contract in the summer and I would assume be sure to leave, maybe Krafth the only slight doubt if kept for back-up:

Dummett, Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius

Then we come to the (in my opinion) interesting Newcastle United players…

Jacob Murphy – Will turn 30 during next season

Sean Longstaff – Turns 27 in October

Jamaal Lascelles – Will turn 31 in November

Miguel Almiron – Turns 30 in a couple of weeks time

Callum Wilson – Will turn 33 next season

Martin Dubravka – Turned 35 earlier this month

I think all of these players have done really well for Newcastle United, gave their best, done their bit.

However, I would be not surprised at all if none of them were still at Newcastle next season.

I think we are going to see a massive overhaul this summer, players in and out.

At the end of that, if any of these six are still here, then I don’t think they will be first choice.

Bottom line is that they will be Newcastle United squad players (indeed, some of them already are), all but Sean Longstaff they will be turning 30 or already have done.

These six could / would bring in significant money but the extra FFP stretch their sales would generate… massive.

Maybe one or two of them may end up staying, choosing to be squad players rather than first team football elsewhere. Maybe Joelinton for example might not agree a new wage deal and with only a season left on his contract, he could also find himself joining the leavers. I don’t think it will be the case but it could end up that way I accept (I also accept that the likes of Schar, Trippier, Pope and Burn are in their 30s as well, but with these, I see Eddie Howe wanting them very much to stay).

Newcastle United players that are (***Potentially) going to be sold – A very different way of looking at it:

What the reality is, is that this summer, we finally have a significant group of Newcastle United players who have done well for us but are no longer first team automatic choices, who are in their 30s (barring Longstaff) and who if they want to get regular football, will need to look elsewhere.

As recent speculation has also suggested strongly, these squad players that Newcastle United will now have in the summer, won’t have any shortage of clubs after them, willing to pay money!

I can easily see at least five or six new signings coming in this summer and that just makes it even more apparent, that a lot of the current first team squad will be pushed further and further down in the pecking order, if they opt to stay.

I think as Newcastle United fans, we have become so accustomed to seeing decent players leaving as a disaster.

Difference is now that NUFC, if selling players, are then bringing in better and younger and more expensive (in most cases) replacements.

It is a brave new world and selling players may not always (if ever) be a bad thing.