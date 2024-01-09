Opinion

Newcastle United players – Contracts up for discussion

Interesting to look at Newcastle United players and these contract positions.

Monday of course having brought the welcome news of Fabian Schar having agreed a contract extension, adding another year to his existing deal which takes him up to the end of June 2025 now.

However, I have listed 32 Newcastle United players below and exactly half of them see their current contracts end within the next 17 months.

End of June 2024:

Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius, Manquillo, Hall, Gillespie, Hendrick

End of June 2025:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Joelinton, Wilson, Burn, Fraser

End of June 2026:

Targett, Pope, Almiron, Anderson, Longstaff, Ashby, Hayden

End of June 2027:

Botman, Murphy, Willock

End of June 2028:

Tonali, Gordon, Isak, Barnes, Livramento, Bruno

Missing from the Newcastle United players above are a trio of teenagers.

Both Garang Kuol and Yankuba Minteh have reportedly signed lengthy contracts, though no mention of how many years. Whilst presumably when Lewis Miley turns 18 in May, we will see him announced on a very lengthy new contract.

Looking at the lists / years above, I wanted to concentrate on those with the least time left on their deals.

End of June 2024: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius, Manquillo, Hall, Gillespie, Hendrick

Hall is expected to be confirmed as a permanent signing this summer after his initial loan season, what about the rest though?

Well, fair to say I think that most of them won’t be getting a new deal. You would imagine the club will do something with Lascelles probably before the end of this season, at least an offer of another year or two, even if only that is to ensure a transfer fee if/when he leaves this summer. Of the rest, maybe some chance of Krafth offered another year possibly. Whilst small chance of another year for Karius if he is happy to be third choice, though his partner and young child live in Italy, so that makes it very unlikely for me.

End of June 2025: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Joelinton, Wilson, Burn, Fraser

Obviously you would expect something to be done sooner rather than later with getting Joelinton on a much longer deal than currently. He will still only be 28 by the end of the 2024/25 season.

As for the others though, whilst you hope Fraser can get a permanent move elsewhere this summer, you then have by the end of June 2025, the following due to be out of contract and their ages at that point – Dubravka (36), Trippier (34), Schar (33), Wilson (33), Burn (33).

You can only imagine that all of these excellent servants to Newcastle United will be closely monitored and on a case by case basis, an extra year offered on contracts potentially. It then becoming a case affecting that, of a combination of which other signings NUFC make, what these existing senior players want to do – especially if they want to be still getting regular first team football, plus of course dependent on what other clubs may or may not offer them.

However, when it comes to the ages of players in the current Newcastle United squad, there is a big divide between the group who see their contracts end in June 2025 or earlier, compared to pretty much all of the rest of the squad who are currently contracted to June 2026 or beyond.