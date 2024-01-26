News

Newcastle United owners met last night at Alnwick Castle after Yasir Al-Rumayyan flew in – Sky Sports

Sky Sports are now reporting that the Newcastle United owners met last night at Alnwick Castle.

They report (see below) that their understanding is that Yasir Al-Rumayyan flew in to Newcastle airport around 6pm on Thursday.

Then travelled up to Alnwick Castle to meet the other Newcastle United owners.

The Amazon documentary had shown the ownership group clearly enjoying a sense of the dramatic.

Amanda Staveley now having posted an image on her Instagram, with Newcastle United fans left wondering if this meeting is going to see late (positive!) drama in this transfer window.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports pointing out that this was where (Alnwick Castle) the Newcastle United owners found out they’d landed Anthony Gordon a year ago.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports – Friday 26 January 2024:

“Interesting to see that last night.

“The Newcastle United owners not exactly trying to hide the fact that they were meeting last night, up in Alnwick Castle, round about 45 minutes north of Newcastle, up in Northumberland.

“They were up there last night according to Amanda Staveley’s Instagram post.

“I would imagine, alongside the other Newcastle United owners.

“As Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is of course the Chairman of the club and the head (Governor) of PIF, has been in the UK over the last couple of days.

“A private plane flew into Newcastle around 6pm last night, I guess with him (Yasir Al-Rumayyan) on it, before heading up for that meeting.

“Newcastle United supporters getting excited about this, because if you remember the Amazon documentary that was released back in the summer, there was a scene during that where the ownership group were at Alnwick Castle, having essentially a transfer summit.

“On the back of that they made a late bid to sign Anthony Gordon in the January (2023) transfer window, just about a year ago.

“In the past week or more, all the talk has been about potential departures from the club, so that is going to have fans hoping maybe, just maybe, they are going to dip into the market, with just a week left of this January transfer window.”