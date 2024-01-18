Opinion

Newcastle United owners long-term plan – Comes into focus

I have read some interesting comments regarding the Newcastle United owners.

The comments with regard to how this season has progressed.

Comments along the lines of the ‘Newcastle United owners need to act now to save our season.’

I don’t claim to have an inside source where the thinking of the Newcastle United owners is concerned, however, after over two years and three months since they bought out Mike Ashley, we should all have learnt plenty about how they are planning on doing things.

Everything is about the long-term, building strong foundations.

You know, like a proper business.

In fact, the total opposite to Mike Ashley.

He didn’t care about the state of Newcastle United long-term. His plan was all about enriching himself as much as possible, mainly through the free use of the club to promote his business empire.

Not a penny spent on the infrastructure of the club unless forced to, whilst anything spent on the playing squad was the bare minimum he hoped would be enough to keep the club in the Premier League and another season of Sports Direct and associated brands getting free promotion via NUFC and the all powerful Premier League TV contracts in the UK and indeed worldwide.

To be fair to him, it worked very nicely for Mike Ashley. He took over Newcastle United when he was just about a billionaire, by the time he sold the club, he was a multi-billionaire. Much of that thanks to the free promotion NUFC gave his business empire.

Newcastle United though was on its knees, on and off the pitch.

As I say, these ‘new’ Newcastle United owners are acting very differently.

Not because they care about the long-term health of the club for the benefit of the fans.

It is just business. Which is fine.

These Newcastle United owners need to make the club a long-term success, on and off the pitch, so they can reap their rewards. A lot of money to be made (just look at how much Chelsea was sold for, what Liverpool is now valued at and so on), as well as how NUFC fits into their wider business interests, plus the prestige and influence that owning a successful Newcastle United would bring.

This is all great for the fans as well, as a successful strong long-term Newcastle United, on and off the pitch, is what we also want as a fanbase.

Which brings me back to the here and now, those comments along the lines of the ‘Newcastle United owners need to act now to save our season.’

You aren’t going to have knee-jerk reactions, unless they are essential as part of the longer-term strategy.

When these Newcastle United owners eventually got the green light to take over the club, they never imagined it would be mid-season in the middle of a relegation battle. They would never have committed to spending so much money in that January 2022 transfer window, if not for that immediate relegation danger. That short-term / knee-jerk reaction (spend) was for long-term reasons. As relegation would have set back the long-term plans by years.

If not for relegation fears, no way would £25m have been spent on Chris Wood’s release clause. As it happened this was an inspired move by the Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe, in his 15 PL starts that season, Wood helped Newcastle pick up 29 points. Then he played a part in helping Newcastle in the first half of the 2022/23 season, before then NUFC clawed back all but £10m of that £25m fee when selling Chris Wood to Forest.

However, if say in January 2022, Newcastle had been tenth and in no danger of relegation, only the FA Cup to potentially compete for, then no way would the Newcastle United owners would have been agreeing to a £25m spend on Chris Wood to ‘save our season.’

This is a serious disciplined project for them and they will have plans laid out for the next three, four, five years and more. A business plan on how the Newcastle United owners aim to see their project progress, on and especially off the pitch.

They are employing the best possible expertise (Howe, Ashworth, Eales etc) to run the club on their behalf.

They are investing massively in staff right across the club, especially on the commercial side and in player recruitment, first team level and everything below. Setting up a worldwide scouting network and everything about the long-term.

As others have commented, since that relegation fighting first transfer window, only one new outfield player has been bought who is older than 23 and that was 25 year old Harvey Barnes.

Revenues are massively growing, the 2022/23 accounts showing £70m more coming in than the previous season. These 2023/24 season accounts are guaranteed to be significantly up again, with the shirt sponsor deal, Champions League football and so on.

From 2024/25 onwards we have Adidas replacing the woeful Castore, plus no doubt countless more commercial deals added, as has also been the case in recent months.

The Newcastle United owners have set up their own legal department at the club, they will be using the best possible level finance / accountancy experts. They were never going to fall prey to the amateurish dealings we have seen at both Forest and Everton.

Bringing in better and better players is of course key to the club’s success moving forward and again, this will not be knee-jerk.

Anthony Gordon was signed a year ago because he suddenly became available, Everton desperate to sell as belatedly they tried to get within FFP limits. Newcastle United were clear that they’d intended to try and buy Gordon in summer 2023 but brought that spending forward as they needed to sign him then. That was a swift move put in place BUT it was very much part of long-term planning to buy that then 21 year old winger.

As the club juggle player trading and FFP limitations, there won’t be any massive spend this month to ‘save the season.’

However, I think for absolute sure that a huge transfer window is planned for the summer.

Loads of fringe players leaving and indeed some surprising departures maybe, players who in the current team / squad but who will be sold to significantly increase the amounts the club can spend BUT also stay within FFP limits. It won’t be our very best players but some who may generate transfer fees of £10m, £20m, £3om…. which then would mean the potential of extra spending of up to five times that amount of cash brought in, plus whatever else cash / FFP allowance is already available to spend.

Don’t look at this current transfer window as a step back if there’s no major spend, instead, look at it as standing still temporarily, before then taking a massive step forward in the summer.