Newcastle United official statement – Lewis Miley agrees new long-term deal

Lewis Miley has agreed a new long-term deal, great news.

A Newcastle United official statement on Monday revealing the news.

As has become the norm, the club statement referring to as simply a new ‘long-term’ deal for Lewis Miley, with no mention of the exact length of the contract.

Newcastle United official statement – Lewis Miley agrees new long-term deal – 29 January 2024:

Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Lewis Miley has signed a new long-term contract.

The 17-year-old midfielder has committed his future to the Magpies having become an important part of Eddie Howe’s first team squad this season.

A product of the Newcastle United Academy, Lewis became United’s youngest ever Premier League debutant when he featured for his boyhood club on the final day of the 2022/23 season away at Chelsea.

He has since made 18 competitive first team appearances, including three outings in the UEFA Champions League, and has been capped at Under-19 level for England.

In November 2023, Lewis became the youngest ever Newcastle United player to register an assist in the Premier League when he set up an Alexander Isak goal in a 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

He also became the youngest player to record an assist for an English side in UEFA Champions League history in December 2023, laying on a pass for Joelinton to score against AC Milan.

And just three days later, he became Newcastle United’s youngest ever scorer in the Premier League, bagging the opener at the Gallowgate End as the Magpies ran out 3-0 winners against Fulham.

Upon committing his future to the club, Lewis said: “It’s a really proud moment for me and my family to sign another professional contract with my boyhood club. I couldn’t be prouder.

“Hopefully I can continue to do well over the next few years, and I can keep improving my performance and getting better as a player.

“It’s a real joy playing in front of the fans, especially to hear them chanting my name. Their support means so much to me and my family, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, commented: “Lewis is an exceptional young talent and has all the attributes to be a huge part of Newcastle United’s journey, both now and for many years to come.

“He has already contributed to the team with excellent performances in very challenging circumstances this season, and we are very excited about what is to come as he continues to develop his game and grow with us.

“I’d like to acknowledge the role of the club’s Academy in Lewis’ development. He is a shining example of the club’s talent pathway and he can hopefully inspire our younger players to follow in his footsteps.”