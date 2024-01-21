Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Javier Manquillo completes permanent transfer deal

Javier Manquillo has left Newcastle United.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Sunday afternoon revealing the news.

Javier Manquillo completing a permanent transfer deal as he moves from St James’ Park to join Celta Vigo.

The 29 year old will be reunited at the La Liga club with Rafa Benitez.

Newcastle United official announcement on Javier Manquillo – 21 January 2024:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that defender Javier Manquillo has joined La Liga side RC Celta Vigo on a permanent basis.

The full-back returns to his native Spain following six-and-a-half years at St James’ Park, having arrived from Atlético Madrid in July 2017.

Manquillo made 110 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, with his solitary goal for the club coming away to Manchester United in 2021.

The 29-year-old will now link up with former boss Rafa Benitez, whose side currently sit 16th in the La Liga table.

Newcastle United would like to thank Javier for his service and everybody at the club wishes him well for the future.’